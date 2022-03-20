Marc McNulty reveals ‘kick up the backside’ which inspired ‘perfect’ Dundee United outcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Marc McNulty reveals ‘kick up the backside’ which inspired ‘perfect’ Dundee United outcome

By Alan Temple
March 20 2022, 10.26pm
Match-winner: A cut up McNulty
Match-winner: A cut up McNulty

Marc McNulty reckons Dundee United’s stirring victory against St Mirren was inspired by half-time home truths.

United trailed 1-0 at the interval on Saturday following a Jay Henderson firecracker from distance.

The visitors were sloppy and passive — albeit the Buddies were little better.

McNulty has described the opening 45 minutes as ‘unacceptable’ and revealed that harsh words exchanged in the dressing room at the break.

It was left to the players to clear the air before manager Tam Courts entered to deliver his own thoughts and make a couple of similarly crucial tactical tweaks.

A battle-scarred McNulty celebrates

“The first half was unacceptable,” said McNulty. “We knew how big the game was and then, for us to play like that?

“There wasn’t enough urgency and we looked flat.

“It wasn’t sorted until we got that kick up the backside at half-time, changed the game-plan a wee bit and tweaked things.

“The manager doesn’t actually come in [to the dressing room] for around five minutes. We, as players, want to sort it.

“We are all experienced enough to know it wasn’t good enough and will tell each other. We’re all men. You don’t need to take it personally.”

‘It’s like winning the lottery’

It had the desired effect.

In McNulty’s own words, ‘it was two totally different teams’.

United struck the bar three times, had a shot cleared off the line and levelled through Dylan Levitt.

Crisp: Levitt finds the net in spectacular fashion

However, even after Jak Alnwick was dismissed for the hosts, it looked like a share of the spoils was on the cards.

Then ‘Sparky’ pounced.

“It would have been a nightmare not to take three points after the second-half performance,” continued McNulty. “So, to see a chance drop like that, two yards from goal…it’s like winning the lottery!”

With Hibernian, Motherwell, Ross County and Livingston all losing in a fraught fight to secure a top-six spot, McNulty reflected: “It was the perfect day for us, really.

“Going in to the international break, we can switch off a little bit. We’ll recharge the batteries and be ready to go for two big games [Hibs and Dundee].”

‘Big moment’

The wild celebrations which followed McNulty’s winner underlined the importance of the goal, with the Tangerine Army — colourful and boisterous all afternoon — spilling forward to hail their heroes.

Having only won two league matches on the road all season prior to the visit to Paisley, McNulty knows what it meant to the punters.

“It felt like a big moment in the season, 100 per cent,” added the Scotland striker.

“The away fans have been great all season. We know the team can be frustrating, at times; I know, personally, I can be frustrating, at times. But we always give 110 per cent.

“It was special to give them a moment like that.”

Leaving the SMISA Stadium with temporary stitches after taking a boot to the head, McNulty smiled: “It’s not my first and it’ll not be my last.”

