Marc McNulty reveals ‘kick up the backside’ which inspired ‘perfect’ Dundee United outcome

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marc McNulty reckons Dundee United’s stirring victory against St Mirren was inspired by half-time home truths.

United trailed 1-0 at the interval on Saturday following a Jay Henderson firecracker from distance.

The visitors were sloppy and passive — albeit the Buddies were little better.

McNulty has described the opening 45 minutes as ‘unacceptable’ and revealed that harsh words exchanged in the dressing room at the break.

It was left to the players to clear the air before manager Tam Courts entered to deliver his own thoughts and make a couple of similarly crucial tactical tweaks.

“The first half was unacceptable,” said McNulty. “We knew how big the game was and then, for us to play like that?

“There wasn’t enough urgency and we looked flat.

“It wasn’t sorted until we got that kick up the backside at half-time, changed the game-plan a wee bit and tweaked things.

“The manager doesn’t actually come in [to the dressing room] for around five minutes. We, as players, want to sort it.

“We are all experienced enough to know it wasn’t good enough and will tell each other. We’re all men. You don’t need to take it personally.”

‘It’s like winning the lottery’

It had the desired effect.

In McNulty’s own words, ‘it was two totally different teams’.

United struck the bar three times, had a shot cleared off the line and levelled through Dylan Levitt.

However, even after Jak Alnwick was dismissed for the hosts, it looked like a share of the spoils was on the cards.

Then ‘Sparky’ pounced.

“It would have been a nightmare not to take three points after the second-half performance,” continued McNulty. “So, to see a chance drop like that, two yards from goal…it’s like winning the lottery!”

With Hibernian, Motherwell, Ross County and Livingston all losing in a fraught fight to secure a top-six spot, McNulty reflected: “It was the perfect day for us, really.

“Going in to the international break, we can switch off a little bit. We’ll recharge the batteries and be ready to go for two big games [Hibs and Dundee].”

‘Big moment’

The wild celebrations which followed McNulty’s winner underlined the importance of the goal, with the Tangerine Army — colourful and boisterous all afternoon — spilling forward to hail their heroes.

Having only won two league matches on the road all season prior to the visit to Paisley, McNulty knows what it meant to the punters.

“It felt like a big moment in the season, 100 per cent,” added the Scotland striker.

“The away fans have been great all season. We know the team can be frustrating, at times; I know, personally, I can be frustrating, at times. But we always give 110 per cent.

“It was special to give them a moment like that.”

Leaving the SMISA Stadium with temporary stitches after taking a boot to the head, McNulty smiled: “It’s not my first and it’ll not be my last.”