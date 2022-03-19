St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United: Marc McNulty ignites European dream in Paisley thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marc McNulty headed home a 96th-minute winner for Dundee United as the Tangerines claimed a dramatic, deserved 2-1 win over St Mirren.

The triumph sees United soar into fourth place in the Premiership and, crucially, move three points ahead of seventh-placed Ross County in a fraught fight for the top-six.

Jay Henderson enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a wonderful opener, embarking on a solo run before firing high past Siegrist.

However, United turned in a splendid showing after the break and deservedly restored parity courtesy of a thunderbolt by Levitt.

The Tannadice outfit also struck the bar through Nicky Clark and Ryan Edwards, while St Mirren keeper Jakub Alnwick was dismissed in the dying embers.

And McNulty’s instinctive effort completed the turnaround.

Ringing the changes

Tony Watt won his fitness race following a recent muscular injury, replacing Clark in attack from the side which succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Celtic last Monday.

United handed a first start to 17-year-old Miller Thomson, who impressed during a lively cameo against the Hoops.

Scott McMann and Charlie Mulgrew also replaced Kieran Freeman and Ross Graham as boss Tam Courts rang the changes.

For those United supporters craving adventure and attacking impetus, Courts’ selection appeared to oblige.

The visitors’ line up was akin to an orthodox 4-4-2, with Thomson and Ilmari Niskanen on the wings and Watt just off Marc McNulty in attack.

Race for the top-six

With one point separating fourth-placed Hibernian and St Mirren in ninth spot prior to kick-off, this race to make the top-six is the most fraught and dramatic since the inception of the split in 2000/01.

And St Mirren took just four minutes to claim an advantage, delivering a dose of deja vu in the process.

Henderson, scorer of a magnificent goal when the Buddies defeated United 2-1 at Tannadice in January, skipped past Scott McMann and unleashed a dipping, swerving drive beyond Siegrist from 20 yards.

Backed by a vociferous travelling support, Courts’ charges responded well.

Calum Butcher fizzed a shot narrowly over the bar from the edge of the box before McNulty latched onto a fine Thomson pass and flashed a decent effort narrowly wide of the post.

McNulty then sent Niskanen scampering through on goal but, under pressure, the flying Finn failed to make a clean connection and Jak Alnwick blocked.

Eamonn Brophy saw an effort zip past the post as the Saints sought to press home their advantage prior to the interval.

Joe Shaughnessy then nodded inches wide following a super delivery from the promising Henderson.

Woodwork woe

United made two changes at the break, with Thomson and McMann making way for Clark and recent Scotland under-21 call-up Graham.

They reverted to the 3-5-2 formation utilised in recent outings.

Dundee United were agonisingly close to restoring parity when a Graham long-throw drifted all the way to McNulty at the back post. But the Scotland international saw his effort blocked on the line by Tait.

Clark then smashed the cross-bar with a ferocious shot from 25 yards. United had the wind at their backs and the Buddies were riding their luck.

And United notched the leveller their play richly-merited in spectacular fashion.

Levitt burst forward from midfield, benefitting from a botched attempt a tackle by Alan Power, and unleashed a precise, powerful striker from distance, which kissed the inside of the post and nestled in the net.

A third Tangerines goal for the on-loan Manchester United man, who appears to only score screamers.

United struck the bar for the second time when Ryan Edwards took advantage of a flapping Alnwick to get an instinctive shot away inside the box.

There was late drama when Alnwick was sent off after fouling Watt outside the box.

And United took full advantage when McNulty headed home from a yard after United had hit the bar for a THIRD time.