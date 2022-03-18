Tam Courts insists ‘there’s no point in shadow boxing’ as he urges Dundee United stars to take risks in top 6 fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts insists ‘there’s no point in shadow boxing’ as he urges Dundee United stars to take risks in top 6 fight

By Ewan Smith
March 18 2022, 4.07pm Updated: March 19 2022, 2.13pm
Tam Courts is keen for his players to win the top six fight
Tam Courts is keen for his players to win the top six fight

Tam Courts has urged his Dundee United players to take risks and attack St Mirren in Saturday’s top six shoot-out.

United travel to Paisley knowing a win will give them the edge in the fight to claim a top six spot.

But with United currently the third lowest scorers in the Scottish Premiership, Courts admits his side need to carry more of a goal threat.

“Against Hearts we lost a goal in the first minute after having a good attack ourselves,” Courts told Dundee United TV.

“We scored against Aberdeen and Livingston in the early part of those games.

“So the directive from me to the players is there is no point in shadow boxing.

“We need go for things. We need to attack first and once we get in front we need to see that as a positive.”

United have taken the lead in three of their last four outings.

They struck first at Aberdeen and Livingston and at home to Rangers.

But they haven’t been able to see those games out to claim crucial wins.

Tam Courts: It’s a time to be more creative

Skipper Ryan Edwards called on his team-mates to become ‘more ruthless’ earlier this week.

Edwards inspired United to a comfortable 3-0 win at Hibernian earlier in the season.

Dundee United's scintillating start to the season has surprised a few.
Tam Courts hopes Dundee United can replicate their Ryan Edwards-inspired win at Hibernian

And it’s that kind of form that United need in their next three games against Saints, Hibs and Dundee.

“There are different emotions and things that can take over at this stage of the season,” added Courts.

“But I do think from a creative perspective – and this is team-wide – we need to make better decisions.

“We need to execute better, be more creative and liberate ourselves a bit and take some risks.

“That’s definitely a message we are trying to land with the players.

“If we were to replicate the same amount of chances we created in Paisley the last time then I’d be quite happy with that.”

Tony Watt in race to face St Mirren as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier