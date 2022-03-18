Tam Courts insists ‘there’s no point in shadow boxing’ as he urges Dundee United stars to take risks in top 6 fight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has urged his Dundee United players to take risks and attack St Mirren in Saturday’s top six shoot-out.

United travel to Paisley knowing a win will give them the edge in the fight to claim a top six spot.

But with United currently the third lowest scorers in the Scottish Premiership, Courts admits his side need to carry more of a goal threat.

“Against Hearts we lost a goal in the first minute after having a good attack ourselves,” Courts told Dundee United TV.

“We scored against Aberdeen and Livingston in the early part of those games.

“So the directive from me to the players is there is no point in shadow boxing.

“We need go for things. We need to attack first and once we get in front we need to see that as a positive.”

United have taken the lead in three of their last four outings.

They struck first at Aberdeen and Livingston and at home to Rangers.

But they haven’t been able to see those games out to claim crucial wins.

Tam Courts: It’s a time to be more creative

Skipper Ryan Edwards called on his team-mates to become ‘more ruthless’ earlier this week.

Edwards inspired United to a comfortable 3-0 win at Hibernian earlier in the season.

And it’s that kind of form that United need in their next three games against Saints, Hibs and Dundee.

“There are different emotions and things that can take over at this stage of the season,” added Courts.

“But I do think from a creative perspective – and this is team-wide – we need to make better decisions.

“We need to execute better, be more creative and liberate ourselves a bit and take some risks.

“That’s definitely a message we are trying to land with the players.

“If we were to replicate the same amount of chances we created in Paisley the last time then I’d be quite happy with that.”