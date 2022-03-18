Tony Watt in race to face St Mirren as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt faces a late fitness test to see if he can prove himself ready for Dundee United’s top six shoot-out with St Mirren.

Watt has been out injured since pulling up 12 minutes into United’s 2-1 defeat to Livingston earlier this month.

But with United desperate to bolster their firepower for the three-game run-in to the split, Tannadice boss Tam Courts hopes the striker can make a swift recovery.

“Tony’s pushing and we are going to give him every opportunity,” said Courts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Paisley.

“He had his boots on during Thursday’s session. He wasn’t able to do the full session but hopefully that’s a step towards something.

“We’ll see how he is on Friday when he comes in and try to push him again.

“It will be hugely important to get him back. He’s had such a positive impact since he came to the club.

“He’s a big character to have around the place. From an opposition perspective, when they see his name on the team-sheet it makes them step up and take notice.

“We have a number of players like that but Tony with his pedigree in the league, his goal-scoring prowess this year and how he plays the game is a big player.

“We’ll give him every opportunity to get him on the pitch.”

While United hope Watt will be fit, midfielder Ian Harkes is OUT for the Saints clash.

Harkes came off injured during Monday’s Scottish Cup loss to Celtic and had scans earlier this week to determine the full extent of the damage.

“We are waiting to hear back on the scan,” added Courts. “But I can guarantee Ian won’t make the weekend.”

Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update as he waits on Tony Watt

Meanwhile, United will be without Max Biamou until at LEAST the middle of April.

The former Coventry City star has yet to start for the Tannadice side since his free transfer move in October.

Injuries have limited him to a total of 55 MINUTES action.

They also saw Biamou miss out on a transfer deadline day move to England, with Oxford United and Cambridge United showing interest.

But Courts added: “Max had a muscular injury that showed up on a scan to be quite severe. He’s now working with the physios.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United. – https://t.co/9BOPGoSIKb#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/9sAgNCLFA8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 6, 2021

“I can totally understand why the fans are wondering about his situation.

“He’s a striker. He’s someone who hasn’t featured too many times for the club but he has had two or three injuries that have kept him out.

“We won’t see him this month but it may be that he becomes available for selection in the middle of next month.

“There’s no point on dwelling injuries, suspensions or people who aren’t available. You have to focus on who is.”