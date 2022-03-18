Tony Watt in race to face St Mirren as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tony Watt in race to face St Mirren as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update

By Ewan Smith
March 18 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 18 2022, 11.55am
Dundee United stars Tony Watt and Max Biamou are both injured
Tony Watt faces a late fitness test to see if he can prove himself ready for Dundee United’s top six shoot-out with St Mirren.

Watt has been out injured since pulling up 12 minutes into United’s 2-1 defeat to Livingston earlier this month.

But with United desperate to bolster their firepower for the three-game run-in to the split, Tannadice boss Tam Courts hopes the striker can make a swift recovery.

“Tony’s pushing and we are going to give him every opportunity,” said Courts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Paisley.

“He had his boots on during Thursday’s session. He wasn’t able to do the full session but hopefully that’s a step towards something.

Tam Courts hopes Tony Watt will be fit again soon

“We’ll see how he is on Friday when he comes in and try to push him again.

“It will be hugely important to get him back. He’s had such a positive impact since he came to the club.

“He’s a big character to have around the place. From an opposition perspective, when they see his name on the team-sheet it makes them step up and take notice.

“We have a number of players like that but Tony with his pedigree in the league, his goal-scoring prowess this year and how he plays the game is a big player.

“We’ll give him every opportunity to get him on the pitch.”

Ian Harkes came off injured in the Celtic defeat

While United hope Watt will be fit, midfielder Ian Harkes is OUT for the Saints clash.

Harkes came off injured during Monday’s Scottish Cup loss to Celtic and had scans earlier this week to determine the full extent of the damage.

“We are waiting to hear back on the scan,” added Courts. “But I can guarantee Ian won’t make the weekend.”

Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update as he waits on Tony Watt

Max Biamou hasn’t made a single start for Dundee United

Meanwhile, United will be without Max Biamou until at LEAST the middle of April.

The former Coventry City star has yet to start for the Tannadice side since his free transfer move in October.

Injuries have limited him to a total of 55 MINUTES action.

They also saw Biamou miss out on a transfer deadline day move to England, with Oxford United and Cambridge United showing interest.

But Courts added: “Max had a muscular injury that showed up on a scan to be quite severe. He’s now working with the physios.

“I can totally understand why the fans are wondering about his situation.

“He’s a striker. He’s someone who hasn’t featured too many times for the club but he has had two or three injuries that have kept him out.

“We won’t see him this month but it may be that he becomes available for selection in the middle of next month.

“There’s no point on dwelling injuries, suspensions or people who aren’t available. You have to focus on who is.”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Thankful’ Dundee United starlet Ross Graham lifts lid on Scotland U/21 call-up joy

