EXCLUSIVE: Max Biamou in fresh Dundee United injury hell after seeing deadline day move scuppered

Max Biamou’s Dundee United career is hanging by a thread after a fresh injury scuppered the striker’s hopes of making a deadline day move.

Biamou was set to bring an ill-fated spell at Tannadice to an end on deadline day with interest from Colchester United and Cambridge United.

But Courier Sport can reveal Biamou picked up an injury hours before he was due to make a move down south.

He has played a total of 55 MINUTES and never played in front of the home fans since his move in October.

His exit would have freed up wages to allow United to sign a replacement but a new thigh injury has now sidelined Biamou.

Biamou’s United career is now in limbo as he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

United haven’t scored in three games and some fans have called for Biamou to play.

But it remains to be seen if the former Coventry City player stars for United before his contract expires in the summer.

“Max hurt his thigh in training and his time at the club has been hampered by injuries,” Courts told Courier Sport.

“He also has another muscular problem that prevented him going out on transfer deadline day.

“It looks like he’ll be out for a period of time.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United. – https://t.co/9BOPGoSIKb#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/9sAgNCLFA8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 6, 2021

“A lot of the signings we have made in the summer have worked really well. They have hit the ground running.

“But we haven’t been able to get Max on the pitch as often as we would like.

“There have been other players ahead of him then missed a long time with injury.

“Now he’s got this other injury so it’s been a really difficult time for him.

“The scans show he is going to be out for quite some time. If we can get him back on the pitch then we will.

“He’s still a Dundee United player and someone that I would go to and use. But I’m unsure how long he’s going to be out for now.”

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed that he hoped to add more late signings to his squad on deadline day.

United signed Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald last week but missed out on other targets.

“We had a couple of late bids and enquiries for players that we couldn’t squeeze through on deadline day,” added Courts.

“You’d always like to add one or two to help the players and move towards our targets.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to secure them but these things happen. I’m really happy with the squad.”