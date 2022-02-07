EXCLUSIVE: Max Biamou in fresh Dundee United injury hell after seeing deadline day move scuppered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Max Biamou in fresh Dundee United injury hell after seeing deadline day move scuppered

By Ewan Smith
February 7 2022, 12.00pm
Max Biamou missed out on a deadline day move from Dundee United
Max Biamou’s Dundee United career is hanging by a thread after a fresh injury scuppered the striker’s hopes of making a deadline day move.

Biamou was set to bring an ill-fated spell at Tannadice to an end on deadline day with interest from Colchester United and Cambridge United.

But Courier Sport can reveal Biamou picked up an injury hours before he was due to make a move down south.

He has played a total of 55 MINUTES and never played in front of the home fans since his move in October.

His exit would have freed up wages to allow United to sign a replacement but a new thigh injury has now sidelined Biamou.

Max Biamou is out injured for Dundee United

Biamou’s United career is now in limbo as he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

United haven’t scored in three games and some fans have called for Biamou to play.

But it remains to be seen if the former Coventry City player stars for United before his contract expires in the summer.

“Max hurt his thigh in training and his time at the club has been hampered by injuries,” Courts told Courier Sport.

“He also has another muscular problem that prevented him going out on transfer deadline day.

“It looks like he’ll be out for a period of time.

Max Biamou could be out ‘for quite some time’

“A lot of the signings we have made in the summer have worked really well. They have hit the ground running.

“But we haven’t been able to get Max on the pitch as often as we would like.

“There have been other players ahead of him then missed a long time with injury.

“Now he’s got this other injury so it’s been a really difficult time for him.

“The scans show he is going to be out for quite some time. If we can get him back on the pitch then we will.

“He’s still a Dundee United player and someone that I would go to and use. But I’m unsure how long he’s going to be out for now.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts missed out on signing targets in the transfer window

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed that he hoped to add more late signings to his squad on deadline day.

United signed Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald last week but missed out on other targets.

“We had a couple of late bids and enquiries for players that we couldn’t squeeze through on deadline day,” added Courts.

“You’d always like to add one or two to help the players and move towards our targets.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to secure them but these things happen. I’m really happy with the squad.”

