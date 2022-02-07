Peter Waister, Invergowrie crop scientist and lilies expert, dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Waister, Invergowrie crop scientist and lilies expert, dies aged 90

By Chris Ferguson
February 7 2022, 12.00pm
Peter Waister.
Peter Waister.

Peter Waister, one of the most senior scientists at the former Scottish Crop Research Institute at Invergowrie, has died aged 90.

He joined the institute in 1965 and during his 23 years of service held the positions of head of the crop sciences division, and head of the physiology and crop production department.

Peter was a keen Munro bagger and used the Scottish mountains as a training ground for botanical expeditions to the Himalayas.

Expeditions

In his 70s, he joined former colleagues Henry and Margaret Taylor, among others, on expeditions to find high Alpine plants in the mountain range.

In retirement, he worked with former colleague Dr Chris North to breed lilies, which became known as the Mylnefield Lilies.

The bulbs were never sold commercially and are now held in a private collection in Perth by enthusiast Madeleine Tinson.

Prized collection

She has gathered 24 of the 27 lilies in what has become recognised by Plant Heritage as the only collection of Mylnefield Lilies in the UK.

The three she has yet to find are Adonis, Invergowrie and Europa.

In 2016 Mrs Tinson named a lily in honour of Peter’s conservation work on Dr North’s lily project and called it Stellar North after Peter’s late wife and his colleague.

A native of Durham who undertook part of his university education at Edinburgh and St Andrews universities, Dr Waister’s work at the SCRI focused on the effects of the environment on crops, in particular soft fruit.

He was a strong supporter of the Scottish blueberry industry and also had an interest in plant-to-plant interactions.

Tribute

Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of the SCRI’s successor organisation, the James Hutton Institute paid tribute: “He was a highly respected scientist, and head of department, with the drive, energy and leadership required to run a large department, always taking a close interest in the research projects being carried out.

“He was very sociable and supportive, often meeting up with colleagues outside of work for interesting and entertaining evenings.

“He played a significant role in our history and is so well remembered.”

