Cammy Kerr reveals how ‘special’ Dundee fans can make crucial difference in Dark Blues’ relegation battle

By George Cran
March 18 2022, 8.00am
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr.

Cammy Kerr has called for togetherness as Dundee prepare for a tense finish to the Premiership season – and their battle against relegation.

The Dark Blues remain bottom of the Premiership ahead of Sunday’s home clash with champions Rangers, just one point behind St Johnstone.

That’s exactly a week after the Gers eased past Dundee to knock them out of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory.

That clash saw home fans stay away, with visiting supporters outnumbering their hosts by around three to one.

“I look back on Sunday and I feel for the crowd – there should have been a bigger crowd there but there were probably other things affecting that,” Kerr said.

There were ample empty seats at Dens last week against Rangers.

“Look, the message I am trying to get across is this is a time now when the whole club needs to stand together.

“It is not about individuals going into their own wee groups like other clubs may do.

‘Special supporters’

“This is Dundee and we need everyone to be together – the office staff, the footballing staff and the fans as well.

“The fans are such a big thing for this football club and we need to get them onside and into the grounds to push us on.

“The influence these fans have in a positive way could be massive for us come the end of the season.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr battles with St Mirren's Alex Gogic
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr battles with St Mirren’s Alex Gogic.

“I grew up a Dundee fan so it is maybe easy for me to say this but this club has special supporters who have stuck by the club through worse times than this.

“I feel now is the time that we all have to be together and prove to everybody else that Dundee is a club where everyone is pushing in the right direction.”

Claudio Caniggia

Though the mood among fans right now is low, there are plans off the field to lift that later in the year.

Despite being only 26, Kerr is in his testimonial year at Dundee.

This week saw the announcement of the first event of his tenth anniversary as a dark blue with Dens legend Claudio Caniggia joining the full-back for a night with fellow Dundee fans in May.

Former Dundee star Claudio Caniggia is returning to the city this year.

Kerr was barely beyond toddler stage when the legendary Argentinian turned up at Dens Park.

But Caniggia still made an impression on the Dee star.

Kerr added: “It was probably one of my first memories as a four-year-old going to Dens.

Juan Sara celebrates strike against Dundee United
Juan Sara celebrates strike against Dundee United

“That was when I first started going to see Dundee, when Claudio, Ivano Bonetti, Juan Sara, Georgi Nemsadze and Barry Smith were there.

“That was the team I first grew up watching.”

