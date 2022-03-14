3 Dundee talking points as fans vote with their feet amid John Nelms Rangers no-show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dundee talking points as fans vote with their feet amid John Nelms Rangers no-show

By Alan Temple
March 14 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 14 2022, 12.31pm
Nelms and the empty seats on Sunday

Dundee exited the Scottish Cup with a whimper as Rangers claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Goals from Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Fashion Sakala secured the visitors’ place at Hampden, while the Dee are left to focus on their scrap for Premiership survival.

And Courier Sport was at Dens Park to analyse the major talking points.

John Nelms notable by his absence

Dundee supporters voted with their feet on Sunday.

A quarter-final against Rangers at Dens Park should have been a raucous occasion for the Dark Blues’ faithful.

An opportunity to disregard the pressures of a fraught league scrap and pursue a first Scottish Cup semi-final appearance since 2006. Sixteen long years.

Instead, the encounter played out as a microcosm of everything going wrong at Dens.

Of the 5,536 in attendance, Dundee fans were outnumbered by more than three-to-one. The atmosphere in the home section was flat; apathetic.

There were ample empty seats at Dens

Perhaps the most notable absentee was Dundee’s managing director John Nelms.

The decision to replace James McPake with Mark McGhee was the most impactful call of the campaign by owners Tim Keyes and Nelms.

As yet, the results are played six, won none, drawn two, lost four and fan disillusionment exacerbated. For supporters to see an empty seat in the director’s box where Nelms should be is a dire look.

He did manage to take in some sporting action over the weekend, attending the Six Nations fixture between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico.

And that sparse home crowd should not be used as a stick with which to beat the Dee fans.

At a time of crushing financial pressures, that £30 price tag for an adult ticket — when the game was on television — was beyond the pale for many.

Mark McGhee alongside managing director John Nelms.

Meanwhile, those on the fence have been given little cause to dip into their pockets by recent events on the pitch.

Positivity and belief are eroding at an alarming rate.

Shot-shy Dee

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk rued Dundee’s defensive failings on Sunday. That is understandable.

The hosts were evidently far from watertight and, but for some fine Harry Sharp saves and clearances off the line by Jordan McGhee and Ryan Sweeney, the score could have been far worse.

And, given the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Livingston on February 26, a desire to build from the back is easy to comprehend.

Isolated: Mullen

However, the numbers at the other end are arguably more concerning.

Dundee have scored one goal in their last five matches.

They have registered one shot in target in their last two fixtures.

Jason Cummings, now plying his trade in Australia, remains the club’s top goalscorer.

Danny Mullen, tireless and willing, was helplessly isolated for swathes of the game against Rangers.

If McGhee’s men are to escape the drop, they must find potency in the final third.

Lee Ashcroft sweat

If the result and overriding air of lassitude were not bad enough, Lee Ashcroft was withdrawn prior to half-time.

Forlorn: Ashcroft

The former Dunfermline captain clutched his hamstring, signalled to the bench and slumped to the turf with his hands over his face. Devastation.

Ashcroft’s impact in both boxes, and the dressing room, cannot be overstated.

He has already missed three months of the season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Should this prove to be a recurrence of the same issue — that is the initial fear — then it will be another hammer-blow for the Dee’s survival hopes.

Dundee 0-3 Rangers: Goldson, Tavernier and Sakala strike as Dee exit Scottish Cup with a whimper

