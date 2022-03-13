James McPake breaks silence on Dundee sacking and reveals what he will do differently in next job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake breaks silence on Dundee sacking and reveals what he will do differently in next job

March 13 2022, 12.34pm Updated: March 13 2022, 6.10pm
James McPake.
James McPake admits he was stunned and devastated by his Dundee sacking.

Dark Blues fans were also shocked last month when McPake was replaced in the Dens Park hot seat by Mark McGhee after three years in charge.

The former Hibs, Livingston and Dee defender left the club second bottom of the Premiership having lost 14 of their 25 games since promotion from the Championship.

But his exit came as the Dens men enjoyed a run of just one defeat in their previous six outings.

‘I didn’t have any inkling’

They are currently bottom of the table, one point behind nearest strugglers St Johnstone, with McGhee winless in his five games in charge.

McPake told The Sunday Mail: “I was devastated. Two of my kids were born while I was at Dundee.

“Dave Mackay had to take the team for a game against Peterhead [in 2019] because I was in hospital with Dawn who had Grace that day.

“So I was gutted that it happened because the club was a massive part of my life.

Dundee managing director John Nelms
Dundee managing director John Nelms.

“I didn’t have any inkling. That day it was just a sit-down with John Nelms who said they were going in a different direction.

“We shook hands and I walked out. I was genuinely shocked.

“I asked them not to announce it before I’d spoken to my wife and my mum.

“I got my desk cleared and jumped in the car to go and see Dawn and the kids.”

McPake, 37, also opened up on the personal sacrifices he made in a bid to be successful in the City of Discovery.

Mark McGhee replaced James McPake as Dundee manager.

He said: “The pressure had always been there. When you get beat, you don’t sleep.

“The job was 24/7. I feel a wee bit guilty about that now, for the three kids and Dawn’s sake.

“I was up in Dundee four nights a week and she was having to deal with everything at home single-handedly.

“What can’t be said about myself and the staff is that we didn’t work hard enough.”

Return to management?

He added: “If I do get back in I’ll find a better balance. It wasn’t right at Dundee.

“People say you can never work too much but I did. I was too intense and couldn’t switch off.

“Maybe that’s just being young and in my first job. But I have a life outside of football as well.

“So there are a lot of things I will do differently.”

