ERIC NICOLSON: Gordon Strachan steps out of Dundee shadows – Mark McGhee appointment puts him in relegation firing line

In keeping with many things Dundee Football Club, the role and reach of Gordon Strachan at Dens Park has always been a bit loose and open to conjecture.

‘Technical Director’ is a job title that can cover a multitude of responsibilities.

Nearly three years into his tenure, nailing down exactly what Strachan has taken ownership of is no easy task.

Overseeing changes and improvements in the academy is a definite.

That was the only specific task mentioned when his return to the club he started his professional playing career with was announced.

By all accounts, Strachan has been hands-on, taking training sessions with wide-eyed boys on the Regional Performance Centre pitches and wider-eyed parents watching on.

And even though the Dundee youth set-up isn’t as high profile as Dundee United’s, or as far up the SFA grading structure, it is well regarded in the world of development football.

The extent of Strachan’s working relationship with James McPake, or indeed the say he had in his appointment over Jim Goodwin in the first place, has however been less clear.

McPake often spoke about tapping into the former Scotland and Celtic manager’s vast experience, particularly in times of crisis.

But, understandably, the nature of that working relationship was kept vague.

Were we talking tactics, team selections, signings?

Or just an arm round the shoulder, a cup of coffee and a: “Have you tried this Jazza?”

Spinning plates

Strachan’s employment came back into the news in August when it emerged he would be spinning two plates for a while – one at Dundee and the other at Celtic, where he accepted a consultancy position.

That needed to get signed off by the SFA’s professional game board and was supposed to be for just three months.

There has been no official word if the two jobs arrangement did indeed come to a conclusion on schedule at the start of October.

You can certainly find people who believe the plates are still whirling.

All told, the lack of interviews and the lack of specifics have kept Strachan in the Dens Park shadows, where he wanted to be.

Not anymore.

John Nelms may have been the strongest voice in deciding McPake should be sacked.

But the only rational conclusion is that hiring Mark McGhee to replace him is Strachan-driven.

You can choose to label it old-school football cronyism (plenty are) or making good use of an enviable contacts book.

Either way, turning to one of his best friends and his sidekick with the national team has put Strachan’s fingerprints all over Dundee staying in the Premiership or falling out of it.

Putting sand down for academy boys to train on suddenly doesn’t feel quite as important.