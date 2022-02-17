ERIC NICOLSON: Gordon Strachan steps out of Dundee shadows – Mark McGhee appointment puts him in relegation firing line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ERIC NICOLSON: Gordon Strachan steps out of Dundee shadows – Mark McGhee appointment puts him in relegation firing line

By Eric Nicolson
February 17 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 17 2022, 5.04pm
Reunited - Mark McGhee and Gordon Strachan.
Reunited - Mark McGhee and Gordon Strachan.

In keeping with many things Dundee Football Club, the role and reach of Gordon Strachan at Dens Park has always been a bit loose and open to conjecture.

‘Technical Director’ is a job title that can cover a multitude of responsibilities.

Nearly three years into his tenure, nailing down exactly what Strachan has taken ownership of is no easy task.

Overseeing changes and improvements in the academy is a definite.

That was the only specific task mentioned when his return to the club he started his professional playing career with was announced.

By all accounts, Strachan has been hands-on, taking training sessions with wide-eyed boys on the Regional Performance Centre pitches and wider-eyed parents watching on.

Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan.
Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan.

And even though the Dundee youth set-up isn’t as high profile as Dundee United’s, or as far up the SFA grading structure, it is well regarded in the world of development football.

The extent of Strachan’s working relationship with James McPake, or indeed the say he had in his appointment over Jim Goodwin in the first place, has however been less clear.

McPake often spoke about tapping into the former Scotland and Celtic manager’s vast experience, particularly in times of crisis.

But, understandably, the nature of that working relationship was kept vague.

Were we talking tactics, team selections, signings?

Or just an arm round the shoulder, a cup of coffee and a: “Have you tried this Jazza?”

Spinning plates

Strachan’s employment came back into the news in August when it emerged he would be spinning two plates for a while – one at Dundee and the other at Celtic, where he accepted a consultancy position.

That needed to get signed off by the SFA’s professional game board and was supposed to be for just three months.

There has been no official word if the two jobs arrangement did indeed come to a conclusion on schedule at the start of October.

You can certainly find people who believe the plates are still whirling.

All told, the lack of interviews and the lack of specifics have kept Strachan in the Dens Park shadows, where he wanted to be.

Not anymore.

John Nelms may have been the strongest voice in deciding McPake should be sacked.

James McPake and John Nelms.
James McPake and John Nelms.

But the only rational conclusion is that hiring Mark McGhee to replace him is Strachan-driven.

You can choose to label it old-school football cronyism (plenty are) or making good use of an enviable contacts book.

Either way, turning to one of his best friends and his sidekick with the national team has put Strachan’s fingerprints all over Dundee staying in the Premiership or falling out of it.

Putting sand down for academy boys to train on suddenly doesn’t feel quite as important.

