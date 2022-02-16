Dundee sack manager James McPake after three years in charge at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee sack manager James McPake after three years in charge at Dens Park

By Scott Lorimer
February 16 2022, 3.22pm Updated: February 16 2022, 5.12pm
Dundee have relieved James McPake of his duties

Dundee have sacked manager James McPake after three years in charge at the club.

The Dark Blues sit second bottom of the Premiership having lost 14 of their 25 games since their promotion from the Championship last season.

McPake’s dismissal comes just days after his side booked their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Peterhead.

He also oversaw an away victory at Hearts last week, lifting them off the foot of the table.

The Dee sit one point ahead of St Johnstone at the bottom and next face league leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

Statement in full

A statement from issued by Dundee read: “Dundee Football Club has taken the decision to release James McPake from the duties of his position of Manager.

“James joined Dundee FC as a player in May 2014 and since that time has faithfully served the club as Captain, Under 18s Manager, First Team Caretaker Manager, and First Team Manager.

“During the 2020-21 season, James led the team to promotion to the Scottish Premiership after just two seasons in the Championship. This resulted in him being named Scottish Championship Manager of the Year 2021.

“It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily.  However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.

“It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

“We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments. He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family.”

