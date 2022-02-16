Dundee sack manager James McPake after three years in charge at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have sacked manager James McPake after three years in charge at the club.

The Dark Blues sit second bottom of the Premiership having lost 14 of their 25 games since their promotion from the Championship last season.

McPake’s dismissal comes just days after his side booked their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Peterhead.

He also oversaw an away victory at Hearts last week, lifting them off the foot of the table.

The Dee sit one point ahead of St Johnstone at the bottom and next face league leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

Statement in full

A statement from issued by Dundee read: “Dundee Football Club has taken the decision to release James McPake from the duties of his position of Manager.

“James joined Dundee FC as a player in May 2014 and since that time has faithfully served the club as Captain, Under 18s Manager, First Team Caretaker Manager, and First Team Manager.

“During the 2020-21 season, James led the team to promotion to the Scottish Premiership after just two seasons in the Championship. This resulted in him being named Scottish Championship Manager of the Year 2021.

“It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily. However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.

“It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

“We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments. He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family.”