4 talking points from Dundee’s crucial win at Hearts including Danny Mullen and Zak Rudden connection

By George Cran
February 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 10 2022, 9.12am
James McPake and goalscorer Danny Mullen at full time.
Dundee manager James McPake was keen to play down how important his side’s victory at Hearts was.

But there’s no denying the potential magnitude of it.

They ended their horrible run of form and got off the bottom of the table thanks to Danny Mullen’s late winner.

But what can we take from the victory at Tynecastle?

Firsts

Dundee players celebrate at Tynecastle.

Dundee’s first league win of 2022 was a welcome one and also saw them come from behind to win for the first time in the Premiership this season.

Mullen notched his first goal since the start of December in Dundee’s last league win.

And new signing Niall McGinn earned his first assist, playing in the enticing cross for Mullen to prod home.

The match at Tynecastle was also Ian Lawlor’s first league outing and the goalkeeper impressed while youngster Josh Mulligan did well on his first league start.

Mullen and Rudden

Danny Mullen and Zak Rudden were paired together for the first time and led the line superbly.

Zak Rudden takes on Hearts.

Mullen earned the headlines with his part in the two goals but his strike partner Rudden was equally troublesome for the Hearts backline.

Both held the ball up well in the first half and combined to good effect.

Rudden didn’t get much of a look at goal but the work he put in can’t be ignored and that bodes well for matches ahead.

Mullen, meanwhile, notched his fourth of the season, moving him level with Luke McCowan at the top of the league scoring chart.

Lawlor

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has had to be very patient in waiting to make his Dundee league debut.

The Irishman kept a clean sheet in a cup win at Dumbarton but has been very much understudy to Adam Legzdins.

And it wasn’t the best of starts for the former Manchester City man as he dropped the ball under no pressure early on before conceding a poor goal on 21 minutes.

Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

From that point on, though, he was unbeatable.

The excellent Barrie McKay tried, goalscorer Ellis Simms tried again – even Dundee defender Liam Fontaine tried – but there was no second goal coming.

And Lawlor made yet another crucial stop in time-added-on, clawing out a Taylor Moore header to secure victory for his side.

McPake

The Dundee boss was under fierce pressure from unhappy supporters after the 2-1 defeat against Ross County.

James McPake, though, has developed a handy knack of picking up a result when he really needs it.

Dundee manager James McPake and assistant, Dave Mackay, celebrate at Tynecastle.

And with a good chance to get his side into the last eight of the Scottish Cup coming up next, that pressure could ease somewhat.

However, he knows more than anyone that more results like this one are needed to keep Dundee in the Premiership.

But if he can keep his team playing with this intensity and attitude, results will continue to come.

 

