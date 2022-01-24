Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee goalkeeping situation: Adam Legzdins or Ian Lawlor for crunch relegation clash at St Johnstone?

By George Cran
January 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.11am
Dundee goalkeepers Adam Legzdins (left), Ian Lawlor (right) and manager James McPake (centre).
Dundee boss James McPake has hailed the commitment of Adam Legzdins, despite the goalkeeper taking a place on the bench for the first time this season at Dumbarton.

Instead Ian Lawlor made his long-awaited first-team debut in the 1-0 Scottish Cup victory.

And the Irishman, who signed in the summer, hopes the clean sheet keeps him in manager McPake’s thoughts for this week’s crucial clash at St Johnstone on Wednesday.

McPake, meanwhile, says Legzdins was rested due to a niggling injury he’s been carrying.

“Adam showed great commitment to travel with the team on Saturday and to make himself available for selection,” McPake said.

Adam Legzdins and manager James McPake.
“He has been playing with an injury and travelled to see a specialist for his knee on Wednesday.

“Ian is a top keeper so we had no worries putting him in. If anything had happened then Adam was there ready to go.”

Ian Lawlor

It leaves the Dens boss with a decision to make over who gets the gloves at McDiarmid Park.

Legzdins has been strong all season and is one of the squad’s most experienced and influential members.

Should he be fully fit, it would be a big call for McPake to leave his No 1 on the bench once more.

Former Man City youngster Lawlor, meanwhile, didn’t put a foot wrong at Dumbarton and hopes to have played his way into his manager’s thoughts.

“That’s down to the manager. I just get on with my job, all I can do is work hard every day in training,” he told the Courier.

Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.
“When I’m given an opportunity I just have to do the best I can out on the pitch.

“I really enjoyed Saturday. Goalkeeping is a funny old position, there is one goalkeeper playing each week.

“You have to keep your head down, work hard and then when you get the opportunity you want to be able to take it.

“You have to be patient and make sure you are professional even if you aren’t playing.

“There can’t be any days off really. When you’re not in the team, you have to work extra hard and that’s all I’ve done.”

‘Outstanding’ Legzdins

Lawlor, though, won’t begrudge Legzdins a return to the team after what the Irishman describes as an “outstanding” season.

“He’s been fantastic. I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said Lawlor.

Lawlor in action against Dumbarton.

“Personally, I think he’s been outstanding for us this season and has made some incredible saves that have kept us in games, won us games.

“I love working with him and I’ve learned a lot from him.

“We have a pretty good union here with Harry (Sharp) as well.

“I have no complaints and I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”

