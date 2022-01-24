Dundee goalkeeping situation: Adam Legzdins or Ian Lawlor for crunch relegation clash at St Johnstone?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss James McPake has hailed the commitment of Adam Legzdins, despite the goalkeeper taking a place on the bench for the first time this season at Dumbarton.

Instead Ian Lawlor made his long-awaited first-team debut in the 1-0 Scottish Cup victory.

And the Irishman, who signed in the summer, hopes the clean sheet keeps him in manager McPake’s thoughts for this week’s crucial clash at St Johnstone on Wednesday.

McPake, meanwhile, says Legzdins was rested due to a niggling injury he’s been carrying.

“Adam showed great commitment to travel with the team on Saturday and to make himself available for selection,” McPake said.

“He has been playing with an injury and travelled to see a specialist for his knee on Wednesday.

“Ian is a top keeper so we had no worries putting him in. If anything had happened then Adam was there ready to go.”

It leaves the Dens boss with a decision to make over who gets the gloves at McDiarmid Park.

Legzdins has been strong all season and is one of the squad’s most experienced and influential members.

Should he be fully fit, it would be a big call for McPake to leave his No 1 on the bench once more.

Former Man City youngster Lawlor, meanwhile, didn’t put a foot wrong at Dumbarton and hopes to have played his way into his manager’s thoughts.

“That’s down to the manager. I just get on with my job, all I can do is work hard every day in training,” he told the Courier.

“When I’m given an opportunity I just have to do the best I can out on the pitch.

“I really enjoyed Saturday. Goalkeeping is a funny old position, there is one goalkeeper playing each week.

“You have to keep your head down, work hard and then when you get the opportunity you want to be able to take it.

“You have to be patient and make sure you are professional even if you aren’t playing.

“There can’t be any days off really. When you’re not in the team, you have to work extra hard and that’s all I’ve done.”

‘Outstanding’ Legzdins

Lawlor, though, won’t begrudge Legzdins a return to the team after what the Irishman describes as an “outstanding” season.

“He’s been fantastic. I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said Lawlor.

“Personally, I think he’s been outstanding for us this season and has made some incredible saves that have kept us in games, won us games.

“I love working with him and I’ve learned a lot from him.

“We have a pretty good union here with Harry (Sharp) as well.

“I have no complaints and I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”