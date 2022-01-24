Arbroath ace Jack Hamilton eyeing up a place to put his match ball after first professional hat-trick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath goal-getter Jack Hamilton is eyeing up a spot at home for his first signed match ball after bagging a hat-trick in the Scottish Cup.

The 21-year-old made his third start on Saturday since re-joining the Licthies at the beginning of January as they swept aside Darvel.

The Livingston loanee scored his first professional hat-trick as Arbroath saw off the Ayrshire juniors in the fourth round of the tournament.

‘Buzzing’ at first pro hat-trick

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a fine strike on 28 minutes then nodded home a second mid-way through the second half.

He was left to sweat on his third and thought the chance of a treble had passed him by, until he converted a Luke Donnelly cross in the dying moments of the game.

“I’ve scored a hat-trick before for Penicuik Athletic in the junior league but this is my first professional hat-trick,” he said, “I’m absolutely buzzing.

“I’ve got the match ball, it’s all signed so that will be getting boxed up and framed somewhere at home.

“As soon as I got the first two, I was determined to get that third. I didn’t think it was going to come with all the chances I missed.”

His hat-trick on Saturday brought Hamilton’s tally to four goals in as many appearances.

The striker is already half way to last season’s total of eight and boss Dick Campbell has backed his man to smash that number.

Settled in already at Arbroath

Hamilton believes that is achievable and feels his familiarity with the team has been a factor in his positive start.

“When I found out I was going to be coming back I was delighted after last season,” he said.

“I think it is easier because I know everyone here. They made me feel welcome when I came back and I know the manager.

“Hopefully I can keep on doing what I did last season.”

Hamilton has joined the side in contrasting scenarios from his previous loan spell.

Twelve months ago they were fighting for Championship survival, but this year they’re sitting pretty at the top.

The forward can sense the optimism in the dressing room, but says the team are remaining grounded.

“Last year I came in during the relegation fight,” he said.

“This year the team’s confident. Everyone’s buzzing around the changing room so it feels a lot better coming here this season.

“There are two massive games to come for us, but we’ll have to just take each game as it comes. I know it’s a cliché but it’s true.”