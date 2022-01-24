Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath ace Jack Hamilton eyeing up a place to put his match ball after first professional hat-trick

By Scott Lorimer
January 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.08am
Arbroath's hat-trick hero Jack Hamilton
Arbroath goal-getter Jack Hamilton is eyeing up a spot at home for his first signed match ball after bagging a hat-trick in the Scottish Cup.

The 21-year-old made his third start on Saturday since re-joining the Licthies at the beginning of January as they swept aside Darvel.

The Livingston loanee scored his first professional hat-trick as Arbroath saw off the Ayrshire juniors in the fourth round of the tournament.

‘Buzzing’ at first pro hat-trick

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a fine strike on 28 minutes then nodded home a second mid-way through the second half.

He was left to sweat on his third and thought the chance of a treble had passed him by, until he converted a Luke Donnelly cross in the dying moments of the game.

“I’ve scored a hat-trick before for Penicuik Athletic in the junior league but this is my first professional hat-trick,” he said, “I’m absolutely buzzing.

“I’ve got the match ball, it’s all signed so that will be getting boxed up and framed somewhere at home.

“As soon as I got the first two, I was determined to get that third. I didn’t think it was going to come with all the chances I missed.”

His hat-trick on Saturday brought Hamilton’s tally to four goals in as many appearances.

The striker is already half way to last season’s total of eight and boss Dick Campbell has backed his man to smash that number.

Settled in already at Arbroath

Hamilton believes that is achievable and feels his familiarity with the team has been a factor in his positive start.

“When I found out I was going to be coming back I was delighted after last season,” he said.

“I think it is easier because I know everyone here. They made me feel welcome when I came back and I know the manager.

“Hopefully I can keep on doing what I did last season.”

Arbroath celebrate their second goal against Darvel
Hamilton has joined the side in contrasting scenarios from his previous loan spell.

Twelve months ago they were fighting for Championship survival, but this year they’re sitting pretty at the top.

The forward can sense the optimism in the dressing room, but says the team are remaining grounded.

“Last year I came in during the relegation fight,” he said.

“This year the team’s confident. Everyone’s buzzing around the changing room so it feels a lot better coming here this season.

“There are two massive games to come for us, but we’ll have to just take each game as it comes. I know it’s a cliché but it’s true.”

Arbroath 3-0 Darvel: Jack Hamilton hat-trick fires Lichties into Scottish Cup fifth round

