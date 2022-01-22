Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell backs Arbroath hat-trick hero Jack Hamilton to smash last season’s goal tally

By Scott Lorimer
January 22 2022, 9.00pm Updated: January 22 2022, 9.23pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has hailed the impact striker Jack Hamilton has made after his hat-trick saw the Lichties into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

A well-worked first-half goal and two close range finishes from the on-loan Livingston forward set up a home tie with Hibs in the next round of the tournament.

Hamilton now has four goals to his tally after just four appearances in his second stint in the maroon jersey.

The 21-year-old is already half way to matching his tally from his Gayfield loan last season where he netted eight in 14 appearances.

Hamilton hat-trick

Following the departure of Joel Nouble back to Livi earlier this month, Campbell knows Hamilton is the perfect replacement and has backed him to surpass least seasons total.

“He did really well,” he said.

“He’s not the big flashy player that Nouble is, but he’s a straight replacement for him.

“Nouble got four goals [in 23 games], Jack’s got four goals in four games! I was delighted for him.

“He scored 8 goals in 15 games last year, there’s no reason why he can’t get more.”

Dangerous Darvel

Hamilton’s hat-trick ensured there was no cup upset as the Lichties took on the West of Scotland League Premier Division side for the first time.

The visitors started the game strongly and Campbell feared his side might have had a long afternoon ahead of them.

“It was a potential banana skin,” he admitted.

Action from the second half of Arbroath v Darvel
Action from the second half of Arbroath v Darvel

“I thought Darvel started the first 15 minutes better than us.

“We were thinking we were going to have a game on our hands but then we upped it a bit. All credit to Darvel.

“I was getting a wee bit anxious and angry but we sorted it out and in the second half we had waves of attack.

“My goalie has not had a save to make.

“The cup tie is all about getting into the next round and we deserved it.”

Arbroath 3-0 Darvel: Jack Hamilton hat-trick fires Lichties into Scottish Cup fifth round

