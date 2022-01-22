Scottish Cup draw: Dundee, United, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts to go on their travels while Arbroath handed tasty Gayfield tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts will all go on their travels in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, while Arbroath have been handed an intriguing tie against Premiership opposition.

Fresh from a 3-0 win over junior side Darvel, the Lichties were drawn a home tie against Hibs.

They will take on Shaun Maloney’s side who scraped past Cove Rangers on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Dundee will travel north after their 1-0 victory over Dumbarton. They will now face another League One opposition in Peterhead.

After an extra time win for Dundee United at Kilmarnock, they will face former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Raith Rovers were handed the toughest of ties in Celtic at Parkhead as their reward for a comfortable 3-0 win over Banks O’Dee.

There was no place in the draw, though, for holders St Johnstone after they were dumped out of the tournament by League Two Kelty Hearts.

The Fife side will now travel to St Mirren.

Scottish Cup fifth-round draw in full:

The full draw for the Fifth Round of the 2021-22 Scottish Cup. Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 12 February.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/FSWMARdt2q — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 22, 2022