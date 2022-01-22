Scottish Cup draw: Dundee, United, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts to go on their travels while Arbroath handed tasty Gayfield tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Scottish Cup draw: Dundee, United, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts to go on their travels while Arbroath handed tasty Gayfield tie

By Scott Lorimer
January 22 2022, 8.19pm
Who will get their hands on the Scottish Cup this season?
Dundee, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts will all go on their travels in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, while Arbroath have been handed an intriguing tie against Premiership opposition.

Fresh from a 3-0 win over junior side Darvel, the Lichties were drawn a home tie against Hibs.

They will take on Shaun Maloney’s side who scraped past Cove Rangers on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Dundee will travel north after their 1-0 victory over Dumbarton. They will now face another League One opposition in Peterhead.

After an extra time win for Dundee United at Kilmarnock, they will face former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Raith Rovers were handed the toughest of ties in Celtic at Parkhead as their reward for a comfortable 3-0 win over Banks O’Dee.

There was no place in the draw, though, for holders St Johnstone after they were dumped out of the tournament by League Two Kelty Hearts.

The Fife side will now travel to St Mirren.

Scottish Cup fifth-round draw in full:

