St Johnstone walk a corridor of fan anger after being knocked out the Scottish Cup by Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone walk a corridor of fan anger after being knocked out the Scottish Cup by Kelty Hearts

By Eric Nicolson
January 22 2022, 5.35pm Updated: January 22 2022, 5.48pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone have been dumped out of this year’s competition by Kelty Hearts.

No Perth fan was expecting their team to win the competition again but they were expecting a better defence of the trophy than this.

And, even more importantly, they were hoping for a morale-boosting victory to take into Wednesday night’s Premiership basement battle with Dundee.

Instead, confidence will be on the floor after a club record-equalling 10th defeat in a row.

And at full-time when the players and management had to walk through a gap between the travelling supporters to get back to their changing room they were met with a furious reaction.

Saints were utterly dominant in terms of possession in the first half but didn’t have many chances to show for it.

The two best of them came within a few seconds of each other.

First Chris Kane had a glancing header from a Tony Gallacher cross saved by Darren Jamieson and then the Kelty keeper tipped an Ali Crawford shot over the bar.

The hosts’ best opportunity fell to Joe Cardle but he couldn’t keep an effort from 12 yards on target.

The second half came and went with only a Nadir Ciftci header over the bar as a near miss of note.

Crawford struck the bar with a 25-yard free-kick early in the first period of extra-time but a few minutes later Saints were hit by a sucker punch.

Gallacher lost the ball on the half-way line after a Saints corner broke down and Kelty had a three on two counter-attack which Kallum Higginbotham finished off.

They could have made it two near the end when substitute Alfredo Agyeman hit the bar.

Kelty only needed one goal, though, and Saints’ calamitous run of form continues.

JIM SPENCE: Scottish clubs are regularly ripped off when selling their prized assets

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier