Dundee boss James McPake praises ‘hungry’ Leigh Griffiths but rues wastefulness in win over Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake praises ‘hungry’ Leigh Griffiths but rues wastefulness in win over Dumbarton

By George Cran
January 22 2022, 6.07pm
Dundee boss James McPake during the victory at Dumbarton.
Dundee boss James McPake during the victory at Dumbarton.

Dundee boss James McPake was pleased to see striker Leigh Griffiths show his hunger as he fired the Dark Blues into round five of the Scottish Cup.

The Scotland striker has been the centre of attention this month with his immediate future still up in the air.

The Dens boss didn’t want to discuss the contract situation surrounding the 31-year-old but praised his frontman for coming off the bench and grabbing his third goal of the season.

A 62nd-minute penalty was enough to see off League One Dumbarton with the hosts reduced to 10 men moments before half-time.

Griffiths arrived from the bench after the break alongside Paul McMullan as Jordan McGhee picked up a thigh knock and Paul McGowan made way.

Special mention for Paul McMullan

McPake, though, insists the red card for Ross MacLean didn’t affect his thinking on throwing on Griffiths.

“The sending off didn’t impact my plans,” he said after the 1-0 win.

“One substitute was forced by injury, the other was tactical.

“When you are making chances like that, I wanted to get Leigh on the pitch.

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths scores from the spot against Dumbarton.

“Ultimately he got the winner and that’s what he does when you get him right.

“When he is fit, he is still one of the country’s best goalscorers.

“I want to give him credit because his all-round play was a bit better today, he was hungry and he looked good.

“Another special mention goes to Paul McMullan. He’s had a dead leg and hasn’t trained but getting him on the pitch put a bit of fear into Dumbarton.”

‘Very wasteful’

The victory put an end to a six-game losing streak for the Dark Blues as they also notched their first clean sheet since beating St Johnstone on December 1.

McPake admits it wasn’t a classic performance from his side but they did enough to move into round five.

“I’d have taken it before the game, you want to be in the hat for the next round,” he added.

Dumbarton’s Paul Paton challenges Luke McCowan of Dundee.

“It wasn’t pretty but we should have been out of sight with numerous chances.

“Some of the balls Cammy Kerr put in from the left, you’ve got to score them, you’ve got to be ruthless.

“We were very wasteful at times.

“But we got the goal in the end, we’re in the next round and ultimately that’s what matters.

“We’re delighted with that.”

 

GEORGE CRAN: Move it or lose it – Dundee and their boss James McPake face defining two weeks as campaign begins to crumble

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier