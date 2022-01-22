Dumbarton 0-1 Dundee: Second-half Leigh Griffiths penalty edges Dark Blues through in the Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Leigh Griffiths penalty earned Dundee’s first win in seven matches as they saw off 10-man Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup.

The Dark Blues booked their place in round five thanks to the 62nd minute spot-kick after the Sons saw striker Ross MacLean red carded on the brink of half-time.

On a poor pitch, the Premiership side were made to work for their victory by the League One strugglers as Griffiths notched his third of the campaign.

Ringing the changes

Manager James McPake pointed the finger at some of his senior players after defeat at Livingston.

And he dropped a few of them from the starting line-up with Adam Legzdins, Liam Fontaine, Paul McMullan and Charlie Adam joining Leigh Griffiths on the bench.

That saw a welcome return for Shaun Byrne in midfield up against former Dundee United skipper Paul Paton while Josh Mulligan made just his second start for the club.

A reaction was needed from the Dark Blues and they went closest in the early stages as Ryan Sweeney headed wide at the far post.

The major moment of the first half came in the closing stages as the sides lined up to meet a home free-kick into the Dundee area.

Before the ball was delivered, Cammy Kerr hit the deck and referee Colin Steven showed Dumbarton striker Ross MacLean a straight red card.

Super sub

McMullan, Griffiths and then Adam were all sent on in the second half as the Dumbarton defence remained stubborn in keeping Dundee out.

Eventually their resistance was broken as Max Anderson’s cross hit Joe McKee on the arm inside the area.

Up stepped Griffiths to fire in from 12 yards.

Despite their man disadvantage, Dumbarton went close to levelling the match on 75 minutes as the ball fell to skipper Stuart Carswell at the far post.

The midfielder, though, smashed his effort over Ian Lawlor’s crossbar.

It wasn’t pretty but Dundee saw the game out, putting an end to their poor run of form and earning a first clean sheet since December 1.

Teams

Dumbarton: Ramsbottom, Boyle, Buchanan, Carswell, Duthie, MacLean, Pignatiello, Muir, McKee (Wilson 69), Oyinsan, Paton.

Subs not used: O’Neil, Geggan, Lynch, Maley, Orsi, Stokes.

Dundee: Lawlor, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee (McMullan 46), Elliott, Byrne, McGowan (Griffiths 46), Anderson, McCowan, Mulligan (Adam 60), Mullen.

Subs not used: Sharp, Legzdins, Fontaine, Jakubiak, McDaid, Robertson.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 1,198