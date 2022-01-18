Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee manager James McPake admits he’s fighting for survival as Dens boss after poor Livingston loss

By George Cran
January 18 2022, 10.51pm
Dundee boss James McPake.
James McPake admits he’s fighting for survival as Dundee manager after a desperate defeat on the road at Livingston.

The Dens boss pulled no punches after the 2-0 loss, decided by a Bruce Anderson brace.

He decried “criminal defending” in conceding the goals but also pointed the finger at his senior players, and himself, following a poor display.

“The goals we lost were criminal at any level – Premiership, Championship, League One or League Two,” said McPake.

“From two set plays. Five seconds after the restart the ball comes up, we don’t win the header.

“Adam makes a great save. You have the warning, deal with the cross.

Bruce Anderson makes it 1-0.

“We could not deal with that. We are normally good at that when we have Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney in the team.

“Livingston are a very good side and deserved to win the game.”

He added: “There are individuals who have played themselves out of the team, absolutely.

“Senior players let us down tonight. I felt sorry for Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, young players working hard to make a career.

“I’ve got to the point, as a manager, where I’m fighting for survival: we’re fighting for survival as a club and I need to pick a team of players I can trust.

“We need to get the basics right. Papering over cracks will not keep us in the division.

“I am not here just bashing players. The bucks stops at my door.

“I thought that team could come here and win.

“We need to get new players in, that’s obvious – and we’re trying very hard.”

 

