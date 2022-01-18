Dundee manager James McPake admits he’s fighting for survival as Dens boss after poor Livingston loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake admits he’s fighting for survival as Dundee manager after a desperate defeat on the road at Livingston.

The Dens boss pulled no punches after the 2-0 loss, decided by a Bruce Anderson brace.

He decried “criminal defending” in conceding the goals but also pointed the finger at his senior players, and himself, following a poor display.

“The goals we lost were criminal at any level – Premiership, Championship, League One or League Two,” said McPake.

“From two set plays. Five seconds after the restart the ball comes up, we don’t win the header.

“Adam makes a great save. You have the warning, deal with the cross.

“We could not deal with that. We are normally good at that when we have Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney in the team.

“Livingston are a very good side and deserved to win the game.”

He added: “There are individuals who have played themselves out of the team, absolutely.

“Senior players let us down tonight. I felt sorry for Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, young players working hard to make a career.

“I’ve got to the point, as a manager, where I’m fighting for survival: we’re fighting for survival as a club and I need to pick a team of players I can trust.

“We need to get the basics right. Papering over cracks will not keep us in the division.

“I am not here just bashing players. The bucks stops at my door.

“I thought that team could come here and win.

“We need to get new players in, that’s obvious – and we’re trying very hard.”