Dundee braced for summer interest in star Lyall Cameron as boss Tony Docherty hails ‘hugely important’ displays

The Scotland U/21 international has been a key feature of the side that reached the top six.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee FC this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty admits there will be interest in Dundee star Lyall Cameron this summer.

The Scotland U/21 international has enjoyed an impressive debut season at Premiership level.

No doubt other sides will have taken notice of the 21-year-old’s exploits in dark blue.

It has been a remarkable rise for the diminutive attacker, having only forced his way into the first team last season with Dundee in the Championship.

It wasn’t until October 2022 that Cameron started two league matches back-to-back in the second tier.

He would go on to win an unprecedented treble – Young Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year at Dens Park.

Fast forward 18 months and the youngster is a key man in Scot Gemmill’s U/21 side and is going from strength to strength in the top flight.

Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee FC fans as they celebrate the top six finish at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Cameron has scored five times in the Premiership this season – his most recent one a 40-yard lob over St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov.

‘Fruits of his labour’

And seeing the improvements in players like Cameron has been a real joy for manager Docherty.

“Seeing players develop over the season has been particularly pleasing with Lyall Cameron certainly in that category,” the Dundee boss said.

“There are loads, you could speak about Josh Mulligan and others.

“But Lyall in particular and along with Luke McCowan.

“Against Aberdeen a couple of weeks back Lyall could have scored two or three goals and he is developing as a footballer.

McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
Dundee FC star Lyall Cameron celebrates with Luke McCowan earlier this season. Image: SNS

“He’s developing as a person as well.

“And it’s great to witness because he’s such a hard-working boy, like the whole squad is, and he is beginning to get the fruits of his labour now.

“He is playing regularly and is putting together a real consistent level of performance in his play.

“It is great to see him to do that and he’s been hugely important this season.

“Hopefully that continues over the last few games.”

‘You are going to attract suitors’

Continuing the form that has helped the Dark Blues reach the Premiership’s top six and in with a shout of European football will bring interest from elsewhere.

Docherty, though, says that is only to be expected when a team is successful.

“I think that’s natural. If you are doing well, of course you are going to attract suitors,” he replied when asked if he expects other teams to show interest in Cameron this summer.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

“I’m sure a lot of the team might have done that because there have been a lot of strong performers in the squad.

“But the focus is about performing for Dundee.

“We have five games left to perform at the best level we can. To date, it’s the performances from the players consistently that have got us in this position where we are punching four or five places above our weight.

“We have got ourselves into the top six and it is important we approach these last games the way we have approached the whole season.”

Cameron & Co’s next chance to shine will be on Sunday when Celtic visit Dens Park.

