Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a ‘head screwed on’ and what’s next for the Dark Blues talent

Courier Sport takes a look at the season so far for the on-fire academy graduate and what the next step looks like.

Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
By George Cran

Dundee have a star on their hands.

The club’s academy setup has produced some real talent over the past few seasons.

Fin Robertson was the first of the current crop to shine in the first team, then Josh Mulligan impressed after returning from loan at Peterhead.

Front and centre right now, however, is Lyall Cameron after his superb hat-trick against Hamilton at the weekend.

In doing so he became the first youth product to score a treble for Dundee since Steven Milne in 2011.

Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And he moved to the top of the club’s scoring charts this term with 12 goals in all competitions.

So where did this sudden explosion of goals come from?

Early days

This is undoubtedly Cameron’s breakthrough season.

His previous best for Dundee appearances was three in 2019/20 and he’d only played one minute for the Dark Blues since a league debut to forget at Dunfermline in January 2020.

Lyall Cameron scores in a friendly at Brechin in pre-season in 2019. Image: SNS.

That was mainly because of loan spells at Peterhead and Montrose.

But immediately under new manager Gary Bowyer, Cameron made his mark with a goal in his first match in charge.

Under Bowyer

More sub appearances followed – and another goal, this time against Forfar – before a first start.

That came in the League Cup second round at home to Falkirk. And, guess what? Cameron got on the scoresheet.

A start in the league at home to Queen’s Park was next and the youngster showed his confidence. Zach Robinson had been taken down for a penalty but it was Cameron who grabbed the ball first.

He wanted it but yielded to the striker – he’d show that fearlessness again later in the season, though it ended with a saved spot-kick.

Quickly a further goal was added at The New Saints before a first strike in dark blue proved key in victory at Hamilton.

Courier Sport columnist Lee Wilkie has watched Cameron develop for a number of years and pinpointed one of the reasons why Dundee are getting more out of the youngster.

In his weekly column, Wilkie wrote: “I think what has held him back previously is the need to play him through the middle.

“Now, though, Gary Bowyer is playing him there and the goals are flowing.”

Lyall Cameron celebrates his opening goal at Cove Rangers. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.

The earlier matches in the season saw Cameron utilised on the left – he played there away to Rangers and in games at Hamilton, Cove and Queen’s Park.

Lately, however, he’s been a mainstay in the middle of the park and the Dark Blues are benefitting.

Goals

Cameron certainly likes playing against Hamilton, anyway.

His hat-trick at the weekend brought his tally against Accies to five. His other league goals have come against Cove Rangers.

Of his 12, 10 have been with his right foot with the opener at New Douglas Park in October finished with his left and Saturday’s third a header.

It’s an impressive tally so far – and it could easily have been more.

A penalty missed against Cove Rangers was a surprise while he had one incorrectly ruled out for offside against Inverness at the end of February.

The consistency shown across his goals, however, is calmness. A calmness that can’t be taught.

Though there have been a couple hit with venom, the majority have been passed into the net.

Cameron has a supreme confidence in front of goal.

What’s next?

His manager this week was unsurprisingly delighted with the impact Cameron is making and at a crucial time in the season too.

The 20-year-old himself said to the media on Monday he felt there was more to come.

And Bowyer says he has the right attitude to realise that.

“I spoke to Lyall at training and asked him if it was his best performance of the season,” Bowyer said.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer (L) and hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron after beating Hamilton. Image: SNS

“He said ‘no’ and I was delighted with that.

“He scored a hat-trick but he knows he can play better overall.

“He’s got his head screwed on and it’s really pleasing to see that attitude.”

Every match now gets more and more important for Dundee as they aim to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

And that’s the next stage of his development to reach – scoring big goals in big games.

All of Cameron’s goals so far have come against the bottom sides in the Championship or lower league teams.

That’s not a criticism, just a sign of the next step to be made.

Judging by his season so far, it’s just a matter of time before he does.

