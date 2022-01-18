Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston 2-0 Dundee: Hosts ease to victory as poor Dee make it six defeats on the trot

By George Cran
January 18 2022, 9.36pm Updated: January 18 2022, 10.02pm
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Stephane Omeonga of Livingston.
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Stephane Omeonga of Livingston.

Dundee fell to a sixth straight Premiership defeat on a wet and windy night in Livingston.

The home side opened up a seven-point lead on the Dark Blues thanks to a Bruce Anderson double shortly after half-time.

It was a comfortable victory for David Martindale’s men against a Dundee side desperately needing reinforcements.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam returned to the midfield while Shaun Byrne took a place on the bench alongside Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings.

There was an early blow, however, as Jordan Marshall pulled up mid-sprint clutching his hamstring and was forced off inside seven minutes.

An early Paul McMullan drive aside, Livi had the better of the opening half.

Jordan Marshall pulls up early on.

First, Bruce Anderson ran in behind only to see Adam Legzdins stop his attempted lob.

Then they should have been ahead on 26 minutes as the ball dropped for Anderson in the area.

A mad scramble from the Dundee defence saw Jordan McGhee block one goal-bound effort before another was denied.

Bruce blitz

Straight from the restart, Livi were inches from taking the lead as Legzdins touched an Anderson drive onto the bar.

From the resulting corner the ball fell at the far post for that man Anderson once more. This time the striker made no mistake with the low finish.

Bruce Anderson makes it 1-0.

Paul McGowan had the chance to level things as he ran through on goal but his attempt to round Max Stryjek was stopped by the goalie.

It was then 2-0 from the same route as the first, an Odin Bailey corner from the left ending up at the feet of Anderson at the far post.

Poor defending from the visitors allowed the striker a look at goal and he made them pay.

A raft of substitutions followed, including Griffiths, but there was no saving a poor night for Dundee.

More evidence, if needed, that some sharp business is needed before the month ends to save their season.

Teams

Livingston: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice (Longridge 84), Holt, Pittman, Omeonga, Bailey (Forrest 74), Shinnie (Chukwuemeka 67), Anderson (Montano 84).

Subs not used: Maley, Jacobs, Kabia, McMillan, Boyes.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, McGhee, Marshall (Elliott 7), Adam (Mulligan 58), McGowan (Jakubiak 65), Anderson, McCowan, McMullan (Griffiths 65), Mullen.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Byrne, Robertson, Cummings.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 1,612

Key Dundee man Shaun Byrne on his return from injury, new Dens contract and repaying the love of the Dark Blues support

