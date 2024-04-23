Dundee v Celtic tickets – has the Hoops allocation been cut?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Celtic tickets – has the Hoops allocation been cut?

The away side posted on social media that they had received fewer tickets for Sunday's Premiership clash.

Dens Park
Dens Park will host Dundee v Celtic on Sunday. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s home clash with Celtic this Sunday will have huge bearing on two key races in the Premiership table.

The Hoops lead the way in the title race as they head to Dens Park while Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues are chasing down St Mirren in the race for fifth.

A spot that brings with it the last European qualification slot.

Celtic lead fierce rivals Rangers by three points going into the post-split matches while Dundee are two behind the Buddies further down the table.

The Sunday afternoon match, broadcast live on Sky Sports, promises plenty.

Dundee welcome Celtic to Dens Park this weekend with tickets on the agenda. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And there will be a big crowd there to see it.

‘Reduced allocation’

Though Celtic say they have received fewer away tickets than normal for the match.

Is that actually the case?

Posting on their Celtic FC Tickets social media account, the Parkhead club wrote: “Tickets for the cinch Premiership away fixture vs Dundee on Sunday, April 28, are now on sale to eligible Season Ticket holders.

“The club received a reduced allocation of 3,323 tickets for this match.”

The previous match in December saw 3737 tickets provided to the Glasgow outfit, a difference of 414 tickets.

Why?

Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Celtic won 3-0 on their last visit to Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

Previously matches at home to Celtic or Rangers have seen away fans placed in the Bob Shankly Stand as well as sections A, B and C in the Main Stand at Dens Park.

These are the sections above the player tunnel.

Despite Celtic receiving 414 fewer tickets, the number of away fans will be unchanged.

Previously the away side would sell the Shankly Stand and sections A and B while Dundee sold section C.

This time around, however, the home club will be selling sections B and C. The same process applied during the recent Rangers home clash.

It’s understood Dundee will sell those sections to locally-based Celtic fans ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash.

This is to avoid Celtic fans taking seats in the home end.

Kick-off is 3pm at Dens Park.

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Dundee braced for summer interest in star Lyall Cameron as boss Tony Docherty hails…
Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney unable to contain their joy. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee - it's up to them to…
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell
4
Focus has been on Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?
14
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Owen Beck named in PFA Scotland Team of the Year
Owen Beck
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck return hopes as he reveals plans ahead…
Artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
COURIER OPINION: New Dundee FC stadium plans are exciting – but scrutiny is crucial
32
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have both achieved their season's goal.
JIM SPENCE: Can United emulate Dundee and build a strong Premiership squad from a…
5
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure in 2022.
Dundee fan group reveals 'corteo' plans ahead of final home game
2
Dundee's Jon McCracken claims the ball during Wednesday's draw with Rangers. Image: SNS.
Jon McCracken hits back at Rangers 'free hit' jibe as Dundee eye Euro slot

Conversation