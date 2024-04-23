Dundee v Celtic tickets – has the Hoops allocation been cut?

Dundee’s home clash with Celtic this Sunday will have huge bearing on two key races in the Premiership table.

The Hoops lead the way in the title race as they head to Dens Park while Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues are chasing down St Mirren in the race for fifth.

A spot that brings with it the last European qualification slot.

Celtic lead fierce rivals Rangers by three points going into the post-split matches while Dundee are two behind the Buddies further down the table.

The Sunday afternoon match, broadcast live on Sky Sports, promises plenty.

And there will be a big crowd there to see it.

‘Reduced allocation’

Though Celtic say they have received fewer away tickets than normal for the match.

Is that actually the case?

Posting on their Celtic FC Tickets social media account, the Parkhead club wrote: “Tickets for the cinch Premiership away fixture vs Dundee on Sunday, April 28, are now on sale to eligible Season Ticket holders.

“The club received a reduced allocation of 3,323 tickets for this match.”

The previous match in December saw 3737 tickets provided to the Glasgow outfit, a difference of 414 tickets.

Why?

Previously matches at home to Celtic or Rangers have seen away fans placed in the Bob Shankly Stand as well as sections A, B and C in the Main Stand at Dens Park.

These are the sections above the player tunnel.

Despite Celtic receiving 414 fewer tickets, the number of away fans will be unchanged.

Previously the away side would sell the Shankly Stand and sections A and B while Dundee sold section C.

This time around, however, the home club will be selling sections B and C. The same process applied during the recent Rangers home clash.

It’s understood Dundee will sell those sections to locally-based Celtic fans ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash.

This is to avoid Celtic fans taking seats in the home end.

Kick-off is 3pm at Dens Park.