LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee – it’s up to them to make it reality

Dundee now have a huge incentive to attack these top six fixtures.

Tony Docherty used that word ‘attack’ recently to describe the intention and that’s exactly how the Dark Blues should go about it.

Fifth place now brings a place in Europe.

What a massive carrot to play for at Dens Park.

Only two points behind St Mirren, it’s a realistic aim for Dundee.

Getting into the top six is an amazing achievement in their first campaign back in the top flight.

But they now have the chance to kick on to even bigger and better things.

Mentality

The manager will be stressing the need to maintain a winners’ mentality – there can be no accepting the fact you are sixth in the table.

We’ve seen enough from this squad of players that they will do everything in their power to get fifth place.

Guys like Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan have earned loads of plaudits for their performances this season.

They’ll be key again in the final five fixtures not just for their ability but their mentality in their desire to improve.

It may be a tough start to the post-split fixtures with Celtic up first.

But Aberdeen showed on Saturday that the Hoops can be got at by scoring three goals.

Then comes the massive game against St Mirren – win that and they could well make themselves favourites to grab that European spot.