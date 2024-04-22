LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee – it’s up to them to make it reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee – it’s up to them to make it reality

The Dark Blues are chasing St Mirren in fifth place.

Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney unable to contain their joy. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee celebrated top six at Aberdeen - now they have the chance to chase European football. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee now have a huge incentive to attack these top six fixtures.

Tony Docherty used that word ‘attack’ recently to describe the intention and that’s exactly how the Dark Blues should go about it.

Fifth place now brings a place in Europe.

What a massive carrot to play for at Dens Park.

Only two points behind St Mirren, it’s a realistic aim for Dundee.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Getting into the top six is an amazing achievement in their first campaign back in the top flight.

But they now have the chance to kick on to even bigger and better things.

Mentality

The manager will be stressing the need to maintain a winners’ mentality – there can be no accepting the fact you are sixth in the table.

We’ve seen enough from this squad of players that they will do everything in their power to get fifth place.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his opener against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan will be key for the Dee. Image: SNS

Guys like Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan have earned loads of plaudits for their performances this season.

They’ll be key again in the final five fixtures not just for their ability but their mentality in their desire to improve.

It may be a tough start to the post-split fixtures with Celtic up first.

But Aberdeen showed on Saturday that the Hoops can be got at by scoring three goals.

Then comes the massive game against St Mirren – win that and they could well make themselves favourites to grab that European spot.

Conversation