Raith Rovers’ record against promotion play-off opponents – and will it matter anyway?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers’ record against promotion play-off opponents – and will it matter anyway?

The Stark's Park side have had contrasting fortunes against Airdrie and Partick Thistle, who are set to battle it out to face Rovers in the semi-final.

Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal.
Zak Rudden looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to a fourth defeat of the season to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

The Tannadice pitch invasion told its own story. Dundee United are now champions – although still officially ‘elect’ until Friday at least – and Raith Rovers are headed for the play-offs.

It is a scenario it seems Rovers were pretty much resigned to as soon as they failed to get the win they wanted – and needed – in their vital game in hand against Airdrie.

That left them four points adrift with just four games to go, when victory would have put just a point between the Championship’s main protagonists.

Raith at least ensured United still had to do it themselves against Ayr Untied on Saturday after a hard-fought win of their own in the Highlands against Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It was the kind of battling display manager Ian Murray warned his team will need when the play-offs come around.

However, the Kirkcaldy outfit have experienced wildly different records against the two teams who will battle it out to face Rovers in the play-off semi-finals next month.

Courier Sport looks at Raith’s contrasting fortunes against Airdrie and Partick Thistle, and what that might mean for their promotion dreams.

Airdrie

September 23, 2023: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers
November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrie
January 6, 2024: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers
February 2, 2024 (SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final): Raith Rovers 0-1 Airdrie
April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrie

Of all the teams Raith could have faced in a crucial game in hand, Airdrie were not that side. Will that be the same in the play-offs?

Rovers have certainly found the Diamonds hard to crack this season. The 3-1 defeat earlier this month was a fifth game without a win against the Lanarkshire men.

Worse than that, there have been four defeats and just one draw.

Rhys McCabe’s outfit were the first to puncture Raith’s growing optimism in their first meeting of the campaign, thanks to a late Callum Gallagher strike in September.

Captain Adam Frizzell (centre) celebrates opening the scoring in Airdrie’s recent 3-1 victory over Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With Nikolay Todorov cancelling out Callum Smith’s opener to deny Rovers a victory in November’s 1-1 draw, Airdrie repeated their 1-0 win at home in January – again thanks to a Todorov goal.

The former Dunfermline striker has history with Raith and relished being the match-winner once more in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final between the sides in February.

But the most costly defeat, given the repercussions, was the one earlier this month when an Adam Frizzell double punished a slipshod first-half display from Rovers.

A second-half comeback looked on the cards when Josh Mullin pulled one back and Aidan Connolly struck the post.

But Lewis McGregor added a third on the break to leave the Stark’s Park men crestfallen and with too big a gap to make up at the top of the table.

Partick Thistle

August 5, 2023: Partick Thistle 2-2 Raith Rovers
December 8, 2023: Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle
March 12, 2024: Partick Thistle 0-1 Raith Rovers
April 13, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Partick Thistle

Raith opened the league campaign with a draw against Partick that was to characterise much of the first half of the season.

Two goals behind to strikes from Jack McMillan and Aidan Fitzpatrick, Dylan Easton pulled one back with just seven minutes left.

And Kieran Mitchell completed the first of many comebacks with an 89th-minute leveller.

The next meeting produced an incredible seven-goal thriller.

Callum Smith roars with delight after getting Raith Rovers back on level terms in the 4-3 win over Partick Thistle
Callum Smith celebrates after getting Raith Rovers back on level terms in the 4-3 win over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

An early Dan O’Reilly goal and another from Dylan Easton just after the break put Rovers 2-0 up before Thistle roared back.

An O’Reilly own goal, a Brian Graham penalty and a Blair Alston strike turned the game on its head as Partick led 3-2.

But Raith were not finished and Callum Smith and Sam Stanton earned a sensational 4-3 win.

The third meeting of the teams was very different as a first-half Euan Murray header secured three points for the Fifers, despite a late rally from the hosts.

And, in the most recent encounter, neither side could find the net in a goalless draw.

Play-off omens

Will the previous meetings with both Airdrie and Partick mean anything come the play-offs?

Raith certainly appear more comfortable playing against Partick, as a five-game unbeaten sequence stretching back to the end of last season testifies.

In contrast, Airdrie will undoubtedly be hopeful their record against Raith will give them a psychological advantage should they see off Partick.

Saturday’s 4-0 hammering from the Jags, though, proves the Diamonds have it all to do to even get that far.

But if it is to be Airdrie, then Partick’s play-off push last season proves the end-of-season shoot-out is a different prospect altogether.

With two wins and two draws, Raith Rovers are unbeaten against Partick Thistle this season. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

They suffered three defeats to Queen’s Park – and won just once – over the regular campaign.

But they progressed with two victories and an 8-3 aggregate score in the play-offs.

It was more even against semi-final opponents Ayr United, with Thistle enjoying two wins, Ayr one and a draw between the teams.

Again, Partick were convincing victors in the play-off semi-final, with a stunning 8-0 aggregate win.

So, the evidence is there for Raith – should they face either Airdrie or Thistle – that previous records can be ignored in the ‘cup-tie’ style football and cut-throat nature of the two-legged play-offs.

More from Football

Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney unable to contain their joy. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee - it's up to them to…
Dundee united manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin opens up on debt to Dundee United: 'It would have been easy…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray gives out instructions during the win over Inverness.
Ian Murray has play-off warning for Raith Rovers as he insists Stark's Park men…
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell
3
Matty Todd runs forward with the ball for Dunfermline FC against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline star Matty Todd reveals manager instructions for Pars' final two games
Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
VIDEO: Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to Premiership
3
Billy Stark hold aloft a Saints scarf as he is appointed as St Johnstone manager in October, 2001.
Billy Stark at St Johnstone: Inside the reign of a manager who picked up…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
What now for Raith Rovers? 3 talking points after Dundee United finally shake off…
Dunfermline were held at home to Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
3 Dunfermline talking points from Queen's Park draw as shooting troubles laid bare
Dundee United trio Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans
4 Dundee United talking points: From 'rattled' to rampant as Tangerines title is assured…
6