Raith Rovers’ record against promotion play-off opponents – and will it matter anyway?

The Tannadice pitch invasion told its own story. Dundee United are now champions – although still officially ‘elect’ until Friday at least – and Raith Rovers are headed for the play-offs.

It is a scenario it seems Rovers were pretty much resigned to as soon as they failed to get the win they wanted – and needed – in their vital game in hand against Airdrie.

That left them four points adrift with just four games to go, when victory would have put just a point between the Championship’s main protagonists.

Raith at least ensured United still had to do it themselves against Ayr Untied on Saturday after a hard-fought win of their own in the Highlands against Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday.

It was the kind of battling display manager Ian Murray warned his team will need when the play-offs come around.

However, the Kirkcaldy outfit have experienced wildly different records against the two teams who will battle it out to face Rovers in the play-off semi-finals next month.

Courier Sport looks at Raith’s contrasting fortunes against Airdrie and Partick Thistle, and what that might mean for their promotion dreams.

Airdrie

September 23, 2023: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers

November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrie

January 6, 2024: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers

February 2, 2024 (SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final): Raith Rovers 0-1 Airdrie

April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrie

Of all the teams Raith could have faced in a crucial game in hand, Airdrie were not that side. Will that be the same in the play-offs?

Rovers have certainly found the Diamonds hard to crack this season. The 3-1 defeat earlier this month was a fifth game without a win against the Lanarkshire men.

Worse than that, there have been four defeats and just one draw.

Rhys McCabe’s outfit were the first to puncture Raith’s growing optimism in their first meeting of the campaign, thanks to a late Callum Gallagher strike in September.

With Nikolay Todorov cancelling out Callum Smith’s opener to deny Rovers a victory in November’s 1-1 draw, Airdrie repeated their 1-0 win at home in January – again thanks to a Todorov goal.

The former Dunfermline striker has history with Raith and relished being the match-winner once more in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final between the sides in February.

But the most costly defeat, given the repercussions, was the one earlier this month when an Adam Frizzell double punished a slipshod first-half display from Rovers.

A second-half comeback looked on the cards when Josh Mullin pulled one back and Aidan Connolly struck the post.

But Lewis McGregor added a third on the break to leave the Stark’s Park men crestfallen and with too big a gap to make up at the top of the table.

Partick Thistle

August 5, 2023: Partick Thistle 2-2 Raith Rovers

December 8, 2023: Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle

March 12, 2024: Partick Thistle 0-1 Raith Rovers

April 13, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Partick Thistle

Raith opened the league campaign with a draw against Partick that was to characterise much of the first half of the season.

Two goals behind to strikes from Jack McMillan and Aidan Fitzpatrick, Dylan Easton pulled one back with just seven minutes left.

And Kieran Mitchell completed the first of many comebacks with an 89th-minute leveller.

The next meeting produced an incredible seven-goal thriller.

An early Dan O’Reilly goal and another from Dylan Easton just after the break put Rovers 2-0 up before Thistle roared back.

An O’Reilly own goal, a Brian Graham penalty and a Blair Alston strike turned the game on its head as Partick led 3-2.

But Raith were not finished and Callum Smith and Sam Stanton earned a sensational 4-3 win.

The third meeting of the teams was very different as a first-half Euan Murray header secured three points for the Fifers, despite a late rally from the hosts.

And, in the most recent encounter, neither side could find the net in a goalless draw.

Play-off omens

Will the previous meetings with both Airdrie and Partick mean anything come the play-offs?

Raith certainly appear more comfortable playing against Partick, as a five-game unbeaten sequence stretching back to the end of last season testifies.

In contrast, Airdrie will undoubtedly be hopeful their record against Raith will give them a psychological advantage should they see off Partick.

Saturday’s 4-0 hammering from the Jags, though, proves the Diamonds have it all to do to even get that far.

But if it is to be Airdrie, then Partick’s play-off push last season proves the end-of-season shoot-out is a different prospect altogether.

They suffered three defeats to Queen’s Park – and won just once – over the regular campaign.

But they progressed with two victories and an 8-3 aggregate score in the play-offs.

It was more even against semi-final opponents Ayr United, with Thistle enjoying two wins, Ayr one and a draw between the teams.

Again, Partick were convincing victors in the play-off semi-final, with a stunning 8-0 aggregate win.

So, the evidence is there for Raith – should they face either Airdrie or Thistle – that previous records can be ignored in the ‘cup-tie’ style football and cut-throat nature of the two-legged play-offs.