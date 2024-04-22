Ian Murray has play-off warning for Raith Rovers as he insists Stark’s Park men are giving promotion ‘best shot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray has play-off warning for Raith Rovers as he insists Stark’s Park men are giving promotion ‘best shot’

Dundee United's victory over Ayr United finally killed off the Kirkcaldy side's title challenge.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray gives out instructions during the win over Inverness.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray gives out instructions during the win over Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has warned Raith Rovers to prepare for ‘blood, guts and thunder’ in their on-going bid for promotion.

The Stark’s Park men now finally know for certain they will need to prevail in the gruelling play-offs if they are to realise their dream of reaching the Premiership.

They made Dundee United work for it at the weekend after an extremely hard-fought victory over Inverness in the Highlands on Friday night.

But the Tangerines’ narrow 1-0 win against Ayr United the following day effectively sealed the Championship title to spark wild scenes of celebration at Tannadice.

Lewis Vaughan holds his clenched fist in the air as he celebrates his match-winning goal for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Vaughan was Raith Rovers’ match winner against Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Murray and his players have realistically been resigned to the play-offs since losing their crucial game in hand against Airdrie earlier this month.

However, he hopes the manner of the success against Inverness, who struck the woodwork four times and piled the pressure on in a grandstand finish, bodes well for the coming weeks.

He said: “We all hope the play-offs are lovely games with nice free-flowing football.

“But very rarely do you get that, especially in this league.

Big performances

“It’s going to be blood, guts and thunder, that’s pretty much it.

“It’s games like Friday night where we’re going to have to defend our box and block shots and maybe have the rub of the green at times.

“And we’re going to have to have some big performances, like we got from our goalkeeper in Inverness.”

He added: “We’re kind of in a cycle where we’re not playing brilliantly well and our attacking threat is not as high and the quality’s not as high as it was at the start of the season.

Kevin Dabrowski (grounded) pulls off a remarkable save during Raith Rovers’ win over Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“But our defensive side of it is much higher.

“I’m asking for a lot from them. We know in the play-offs it’s going to be very, very difficult, regardless of who we play.

“That’s just to get through the first tie, never mind the next one.

“But we’re giving it our best shot, we’re giving ourselves every chance.”

More from Football

Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell
Matty Todd runs forward with the ball for Dunfermline FC against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline star Matty Todd reveals manager instructions for Pars' final two games
Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to the Premiership
Billy Stark hold aloft a Saints scarf as he is appointed as St Johnstone manager in October, 2001.
Billy Stark at St Johnstone: Inside the reign of a manager who picked up…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
What now for Raith Rovers? 3 talking points after Dundee United finally shake off…
Dunfermline were held at home to Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
3 Dunfermline talking points from Queen's Park draw as shooting troubles laid bare
Dundee United trio Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans
4 Dundee United talking points: From 'rattled' to rampant as Tangerines title is assured…
5
Focus has been on Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?
14
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return
5
Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Jim Goodwin gets Dundee United promotion party started as Tannadice boss sets immediate Premiership…
27