Dundee Dundee to London flight loops back to city minutes after take-off The Loganair service has been "diverted". By Ben MacDonald April 22 2024, 8:30am April 22 2024, 8:30am The Loganair plane returned to Dundee then circled over the city on Monday morning. Image: Flightradar24 A Dundee to London flight was forced to loop back towards the city minutes after take-off. The 6.55am Loganair service left Dundee just after 7.15am on Monday. Radar data showed the aeroplane only travelled to the south of Perthshire before turning and heading back towards Dundee. It then looped over the city and flew along the Carse of Gowrie before turning back towards the city again. The plane (highlighted in red) only made it as far as the south of Perthshire before turning back. Image: Flightradar24 Heathrow Airport says the flight has been "diverted" but it is not clear whether it landed back in Dundee. The Courier has contacted Loganair, Dundee Airport operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) and Heathrow Airport for comment.