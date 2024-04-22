Dundee to London flight loops back to city minutes after take-off

A Dundee to London flight was forced to loop back towards the city minutes after take-off.

The 6.55am Loganair service left Dundee just after 7.15am on Monday.

Radar data showed the aeroplane only travelled to the south of Perthshire before turning and heading back towards Dundee.

It then looped over the city and flew along the Carse of Gowrie before turning back towards the city again.

Heathrow Airport says the flight has been “diverted” but it is not clear whether it landed back in Dundee.

The Courier has contacted Loganair, Dundee Airport operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) and Heathrow Airport for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.