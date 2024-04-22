Hunt for driver who fled scene of Perth crash

Police are hunting a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Perth.

Officers were called to the A85 near Auld Mart Road at around 1pm on Saturday after a grey Audi and grey Nissan were involved in a crash.

The driver of the Nissan left the scene.

No one was injured.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, saw the vehicles before the crash or has dashcam footage of the A85 around that time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1774 of Saturday April 20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.