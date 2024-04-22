Man, 32, taken to hospital after robbery in Perth

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after a robbery in Perth city centre.

Police sealed off an area around Ropemakers Close on Sunday after the alarm was raised at around 3pm.

An entrance to the Canal Street car park was also closed and forensics officers were seen taking photographs of the area.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a robbery on Canal Street, Perth.

“Emergency services attended, and a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”