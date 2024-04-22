Fife home with disco room, dance pole and 9 bedrooms set to go to auction

A Fife home with a disco room, a dance pole and nine bedrooms is set to go to auction.

The semi-detached property – Dormitory House in Thornton – also boasts a cinema room and a garage with space for 10 cars.

The house is valued at £570,000 but is set to go under the hammer with an opening price of £450,000.

The ground floor of the property features a living room, a kitchen and a dining room, along with one of the nine bedrooms.

There is also the brightly decorated bar/disco room and a beauty room.

The master bedroom sits on the first floor and benefits from an en-suite bathroom.

A cinema room, two family bathrooms and a further five bedrooms are also on the first floor.

The second floor features another two bedrooms, a gym and two storage rooms.

Additionally, the home features a paved driveway and a large walled garden complete with a Jacuzzi.

Dormitory House will go under the hammer with Town and Country Property Auctions on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Fife, a four-bedroom terrace house on one of St Andrews’ most iconic streets has hit the market for offers over £1.1m.

And an arts and crafts-style home in Dundee has gone on the market with a £600,000 price tag.