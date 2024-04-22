Property Fife home with disco room, dance pole and 9 bedrooms set to go to auction The house- which also has a 10-car garage - could be snapped up for as little as £450,000. By Andrew Robson April 22 2024, 10:40am April 22 2024, 10:40am Share Fife home with disco room, dance pole and 9 bedrooms set to go to auction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4956139/fife-home-disco-room-auction/ Copy Link The disco room featuring dance pole in the Thornton home. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions A Fife home with a disco room, a dance pole and nine bedrooms is set to go to auction. The semi-detached property – Dormitory House in Thornton – also boasts a cinema room and a garage with space for 10 cars. The house is valued at £570,000 but is set to go under the hammer with an opening price of £450,000. Dormitory House in Thornton. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions The ground floor of the property features a living room, a kitchen and a dining room, along with one of the nine bedrooms. There is also the brightly decorated bar/disco room and a beauty room. The master bedroom sits on the first floor and benefits from an en-suite bathroom. One of the living rooms. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions The kitchen. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions Another of the living spaces. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions A cinema room, two family bathrooms and a further five bedrooms are also on the first floor. The second floor features another two bedrooms, a gym and two storage rooms. Additionally, the home features a paved driveway and a large walled garden complete with a Jacuzzi. There are nine bedrooms in total. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions Another bedroom. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions The accommodation offers plenty of options. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions A bathroom. Image: Town and Country Property Auctions Dormitory House will go under the hammer with Town and Country Property Auctions on Thursday. Elsewhere in Fife, a four-bedroom terrace house on one of St Andrews’ most iconic streets has hit the market for offers over £1.1m. And an arts and crafts-style home in Dundee has gone on the market with a £600,000 price tag.