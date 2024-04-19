Inside ‘special’ £600k arts and crafts-style Dundee home with stunning mix of modern and period features

A “special” arts and crafts-style home in Dundee has gone on the market with a £600,000 price tag.

Spread across three floors, Netherton of Craigie on Craigiebarn Road is a “substantial” family home set within a one-acre plot.

The six-bedroom property, built in 1911, boasts a stunning mix of modern and period features and is described as a “unique opportunity” for prospective buyers.

Most of the ground floor is made up of three south-facing living rooms and a porch.

A spacious modern kitchen and practical utility room sit at the front of the home.

The first floor has four double bedrooms and two shared bathrooms.

This includes the master bedroom, which features a modern walk-in wardrobe.

A further two bedrooms and a separate bathroom and toilet are on the top floor.

At the back of the house is a spacious south-facing lawn complete with a large timber garage and patio area.

The home is in the distinctive arts and crafts style of architecture.

According to Savills, this movement started gaining influence in the late 1800s, and by the early 20th century it had spread across Europe and into North America.

The architectural style had five main principles – clarity of form or structure, variety of materials, asymmetry, traditional construction and craftsmanship – and buildings were constructed using local materials and traditions.

Netherton of Craigie is on the market with Verdala for offers over £619,000.

Meanwhile, a seven-bedroom Edwardian home, which is also linked to the arts and crafts movement, has gone on the market in Crieff, Perthshire.