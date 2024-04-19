Inside ‘special’ £600k arts and crafts-style Dundee home with stunning mix of modern and period features

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside ‘special’ £600k arts and crafts-style Dundee home with stunning mix of modern and period features

Netherton of Craigie is described as a "unique opportunity".

By Andrew Robson
Netherton of Craigie - the stunning Dundee arts and crafts home for sale
Netherton of Craigie. Image: Verdala

A “special” arts and crafts-style home in Dundee has gone on the market with a £600,000 price tag.

Spread across three floors, Netherton of Craigie on Craigiebarn Road is a “substantial” family home set within a one-acre plot.

The six-bedroom property, built in 1911, boasts a stunning mix of modern and period features and is described as a “unique opportunity” for prospective buyers.

Most of the ground floor is made up of three south-facing living rooms and a porch.

A spacious modern kitchen and practical utility room sit at the front of the home.

A living room in Dundee arts and crafts style house for sale
One of three living spaces. Image: Verdala
The living rooms all overlook the garden.
Another living room overlooks the garden. Image: Verdala
The third downstairs living space. image: Verdala
The third downstairs living space. image: Verdala
The central living room leads to the porch.
The central living room leads to the porch. Image: Verdala
The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Verdala
The porch
The porch. Image: Verdala

The first floor has four double bedrooms and two shared bathrooms.

This includes the master bedroom, which features a modern walk-in wardrobe.

A further two bedrooms and a separate bathroom and toilet are on the top floor.

At the back of the house is a spacious south-facing lawn complete with a large timber garage and patio area.

Stairs leading to the first floor.
Stairs leading to the first floor. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
All bedrooms are finished to a high standard.
All bedrooms are finished to a high standard. Image: Verdala
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Verdala
A second floor bedroom.
A second-floor bedroom. Image: Verdala
One of the top floor bedrooms is used as an additional living space.
One of the top-floor bedrooms is used as an office. Image: Verdala
The modern family bathroom in the 'special' Dundee home
The modern family bathroom. Image: Verdala
There are five bathrooms in total
There are five bathrooms in total. Image: Verdala
The walk-in wardrobe.
The walk-in wardrobe. Image: Verdala
Stairs to the second floor.
Stairs to the second floor. Image: Verdala

The home is in the distinctive arts and crafts style of architecture.

According to Savills, this movement started gaining influence in the late 1800s, and by the early 20th century it had spread across Europe and into North America.

The architectural style had five main principles – clarity of form or structure, variety of materials, asymmetry, traditional construction and craftsmanship – and buildings were constructed using local materials and traditions.

The lawn at stunning Dundee home for sale
The lawn. Image: Verdala
South facing garden area.
South-facing garden area. Image: Verdala
A timber garage sits in the garden.
A timber garage sits in the garden. Image: Verdala
The Dundee home is set within a one-acre plot.
The home is set within a one-acre plot. Image: Verdala
Netherton of Craigie.
Netherton of Craigie. Image: Verdala

Netherton of Craigie is on the market with Verdala for offers over £619,000.

Meanwhile, a seven-bedroom Edwardian home, which is also linked to the arts and crafts movement, has gone on the market in Crieff, Perthshire.

