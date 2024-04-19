Beautiful 7-bedroom Edwardian Crieff home hits market for nearly £900k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful 7-bedroom Edwardian Crieff home hits market for nearly £900k

The C-listed property, Tom An Oir, was built in 1906 and is surrounded by 1.5 acres of land.

By Ben MacDonald
Tom An Oir
Tom An Oir is up for sale. Image: Savills

A beautiful seven-bedroom Edwardian home on the outskirts of Crieff has hit the market.

The house has a grand feel with plenty of period features combined with modern fittings.

An eye-catching feature is an arched alcove featuring a fireplace, windows and seats in the large hallway.

The entrance hall. Image: Savills
The alcove in the hallway. Image: Savills

The dining and sitting rooms also feature fireplaces and plenty of natural light.

An office/study sits between them, which also has a fireplace.

The kitchen features a wall of original timber cabinets and space for a dining table, along with an Aga and three large west-facing windows.

Other space on the ground floor includes a utility room, walk-in store rooms, a boot room, a cloakroom and two WCs.

The dining room. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills

The three main bedrooms are on the first floor and feature lovely views out over the front of the house.

Three smaller bedrooms are at the back of the property.

There are also two large bathrooms and two shower rooms.

The second floor features a converted bedroom space.

There is also attic storage.

The upstairs landing. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom two. Image: Savills
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
One of the smaller bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another of the smaller bedrooms. Image: Savills
The main bathroom. Image: Savills
A shower room. Image: Savills
Another shower room. Image: Savills
The bedroom on the top floor. Image: Savills

The house has stone pillars at the entrance to a pretty driveway, which winds up the hillside to the front door.

The garden is terraced and features a range of mature trees, paved seating areas and lawns with colourful shrubs.

The house enjoys an elevated position in the north of the town, off Drummond Terrace.

The driveway. Image: Savills
The gated entrance to the house. Image: Savills
Space for parking. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills
The property is in an elevated position. Image: Savills
The terraced garden. Image: Savills
A paved walkway. Image: Savills
The patio. Image: Savills
Another patio area. Image: Savills
An aerial shot of the house. Image: Savills
The home is in the north of Crieff. Image: Savills
The house is surrounded by woodland. Image: Savills

Savills, which is marketing Tom An Oir for offers over £895,000, says it offers “a luxurious and stylish feel whilst also highlighting its traditional features”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an “impressive” wooden lodge in a remote area between Pitlochry and Dunkeld has been put up for sale.

A handsome barn conversion in Highland Perthshire is also on the market for less than £300,000.

