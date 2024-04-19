Beautiful 7-bedroom Edwardian Crieff home hits market for nearly £900k

A beautiful seven-bedroom Edwardian home on the outskirts of Crieff has hit the market.

The C-listed property, Tom An Oir, was built in 1906 and is surrounded by 1.5 acres of land.

The house has a grand feel with plenty of period features combined with modern fittings.

An eye-catching feature is an arched alcove featuring a fireplace, windows and seats in the large hallway.

The dining and sitting rooms also feature fireplaces and plenty of natural light.

An office/study sits between them, which also has a fireplace.

The kitchen features a wall of original timber cabinets and space for a dining table, along with an Aga and three large west-facing windows.

Other space on the ground floor includes a utility room, walk-in store rooms, a boot room, a cloakroom and two WCs.

The three main bedrooms are on the first floor and feature lovely views out over the front of the house.

Three smaller bedrooms are at the back of the property.

There are also two large bathrooms and two shower rooms.

The second floor features a converted bedroom space.

There is also attic storage.

The house has stone pillars at the entrance to a pretty driveway, which winds up the hillside to the front door.

The garden is terraced and features a range of mature trees, paved seating areas and lawns with colourful shrubs.

The house enjoys an elevated position in the north of the town, off Drummond Terrace.

Savills, which is marketing Tom An Oir for offers over £895,000, says it offers “a luxurious and stylish feel whilst also highlighting its traditional features”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an “impressive” wooden lodge in a remote area between Pitlochry and Dunkeld has been put up for sale.

A handsome barn conversion in Highland Perthshire is also on the market for less than £300,000.