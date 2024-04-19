Arbroath accept Inverness Caley Thistle apology but want Duncan Ferguson ‘downed tools’ retraction

Arbroath have called for Duncan Ferguson to retract his controversial comments about their players having “downed tools” in the wake of ther relegation from the Championship.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager expressed his fear that Queen’s Park and Morton – rivals to fall into the relegation play-offs – will have it easy when they face the Red Lichties.

But Arbroath have hit back in a club statement, suggesting Caley Thistle officials have already apologised for the remarks.

And now they want Ferguson to admit he went too far.

“Arbroath are getting turned over now, which is a big problem for us,” Ferguson had said ahead of their Friday night clash with Raith Rovers.

“We have Morton, who are just above us, playing Arbroath this Saturday, while Queen’s Park have also still to play Arbroath.

“We have to put that down as three points for Morton and Queen’s Park, but I hope I am wrong.

“We see Arbroath basically of having downed tools on their club and their manager.

“You can see by Arbroath’s result last week against Ayr United where their heads are at, or not trying for their club or manager. Hopefully I am wrong on that.”

‘Concerning’

The Arbroath statement in response read: “Arbroath Football Club are extremely disappointed to learn of Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager, Duncan Ferguson’s recent press comments, questioning our players’ professionalism in the final stages of this season’s SPFL cinch Championship.

“Whilst we understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, it’s concerning that a fellow members club representative would publicly call into question the sporting integrity of our players attitude and feel this to be extremely disrespectful and damaging, to both Arbroath FC and the Scottish game as a whole.

“We pride ourselves on the professionalism of our staff at all times and are disappointed to be making this statement.

“We have been contacted by senior officials from ICT and their apology has been accepted, as both clubs have always maintained a good relationship.

“But we await Mr Ferguson’s retraction of said comments prior, bringing this incident to a conclusion.”

Arbroath have lost their last seven games and are 13 points behind second bottom Queen’s Park with three matches left to play.