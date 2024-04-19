Arbroath accept Inverness Caley Thistle apology but want Duncan Ferguson ‘downed tools’ retraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath accept Inverness Caley Thistle apology but want Duncan Ferguson ‘downed tools’ retraction

The Gayfield club have issued a statement in defence of their players.

By Eric Nicolson
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Image: SNS.

Arbroath have called for Duncan Ferguson to retract his controversial comments about their players having “downed tools” in the wake of ther relegation from the Championship.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager expressed his fear that Queen’s Park and Morton – rivals to fall into the relegation play-offs – will have it easy when they face the Red Lichties.

But Arbroath have hit back in a club statement, suggesting Caley Thistle officials have already apologised for the remarks.

And now they want Ferguson to admit he went too far.

“Arbroath are getting turned over now, which is a big problem for us,” Ferguson had said ahead of their Friday night clash with Raith Rovers.

“We have Morton, who are just above us, playing Arbroath this Saturday, while Queen’s Park have also still to play Arbroath.

“We have to put that down as three points for Morton and Queen’s Park, but I hope I am wrong.

Jim McIntyre.
Image: SNS.

“We see Arbroath basically of having downed tools on their club and their manager.

“You can see by Arbroath’s result last week against Ayr United where their heads are at, or not trying for their club or manager. Hopefully I am wrong on that.”

‘Concerning’

The Arbroath statement in response read: “Arbroath Football Club are extremely disappointed to learn of Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager, Duncan Ferguson’s recent press comments, questioning our players’ professionalism in the final stages of this season’s SPFL cinch Championship.

“Whilst we understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, it’s concerning that a fellow members club representative would publicly call into question the sporting integrity of our players attitude and feel this to be extremely disrespectful and damaging, to both Arbroath FC and the Scottish game as a whole.

“We pride ourselves on the professionalism of our staff at all times and are disappointed to be making this statement.

“We have been contacted by senior officials from ICT and their apology has been accepted, as both clubs have always maintained a good relationship.

“But we await Mr Ferguson’s retraction of said comments prior, bringing this incident to a conclusion.”

Arbroath have lost their last seven games and are 13 points behind second bottom Queen’s Park with three matches left to play.

Conversation