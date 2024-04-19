Fife man used paint pot in police attic attack

A Fife man tried to hit police with a can of paint when they found him hiding in his ex’s attic after he assaulted her in the street.

Kyle McCormack eventually came down from the loft when police threatened to use a Taser.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted repeatedly punching the woman on the head and body to her injury in Cardenden.

Street assault

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the pair had been in a relationship but separated when the woman was six months pregnant.

McCormack was under bail conditions in June not to communicate with her but at some point in the evening on August 17 he visited and she let him in.

He became angry when the woman did not want to reconcile their relationship.

She left the property as she did not feel safe but he followed her.

Ms Robertson said: “The accused began to assault her by repeatedly hitting and punching her to the upper body.

“She screamed, which was overheard by a neighbouring property.

“A lady looked out the window and saw the accused assaulting… the woman banged on the window to give him a fright and he ran off.”

Attic attack

Police arrived to find the woman “extremely upset”.

The fiscal depute said: “She told officers the accused had struck her on the head and body during the assault but did not wish to go to hospital.

“She advised officers the accused took her house keys and may have gone back to her home”.

Additional police units went to the scene and banging noises were heard within the property, though he did not answer the door so entry was forced.

A police dog indicated to the loft space.

When the hatch was opened, McCormack pushed it back towards the officer, striking him in the body

The fiscal said: “He thereafter picked up a large can, which was full of paint at the time, swinging it and attempting to strike him (officer) on the head.

“Officers took hold of the accused by the leg.

“He was refusing to come down but eventually came down when threatened with use of a Taser”.

The court heard that McCormack continued to struggle as he was being arrested.

Sentencing

McCormack admitted assault, resisting arrest and breaching bail.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client’s recollection of events was not particularly good due to alcohol consumption, which is now under control.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland warned McCormack, of Waverley Place, Lochore: “I will give you the opportunity to engage in assistance to make sure it does not happen again.”

Sheriff Sutherland sentenced him to 180 hours of unpaid work, placed him on offender supervision for two years, and made a conduct requirement for him to engage with the Caledonian Men’s programme to tackle domestic abuse.

He was also banned from contacting his former partner for three years.

