Fife man used paint pot in police attic attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man used paint pot in police attic attack

Kyle McCormack was hiding in his ex-partner's loft after assaulting her in the street.

By Jamie McKenzie
McCormack tried to hit a police officer with a paint can. Image: Shutterstock.
McCormack tried to hit a police officer with a paint can. Image: Shutterstock.

A Fife man tried to hit police with a can of paint when they found him hiding in his ex’s attic after he assaulted her in the street.

Kyle McCormack eventually came down from the loft when police threatened to use a Taser.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted repeatedly punching the woman on the head and body to her injury in Cardenden.

Street assault

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the pair had been in a relationship but separated when the woman was six months pregnant.

McCormack was under bail conditions in June not to communicate with her but at some point in the evening on August 17 he visited and she let him in.

He became angry when the woman did not want to reconcile their relationship.

She left the property as she did not feel safe but he followed her.

Ms Robertson said: “The accused began to assault her by repeatedly hitting and punching her to the upper body.

“She screamed, which was overheard by a neighbouring property.

“A lady looked out the window and saw the accused assaulting… the woman banged on the window to give him a fright and he ran off.”

Attic attack

Police arrived to find the woman “extremely upset”.

The fiscal depute said: “She told officers the accused had struck her on the head and body during the assault but did not wish to go to hospital.

“She advised officers the accused took her house keys and may have gone back to her home”.

Additional police units went to the scene and banging noises were heard within the property, though he did not answer the door so entry was forced.

A police dog indicated to the loft space.

When the hatch was opened, McCormack pushed it back towards the officer, striking him in the body

The fiscal said: “He thereafter picked up a large can, which was full of paint at the time, swinging it and attempting to strike him (officer) on the head.

“Officers took hold of the accused by the leg.

“He was refusing to come down but eventually came down when threatened with use of a Taser”.

The court heard that McCormack continued to struggle as he was being arrested.

Sentencing

McCormack admitted assault, resisting arrest and breaching bail.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client’s recollection of events was not particularly good due to alcohol consumption, which is now under control.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland warned McCormack, of Waverley Place, Lochore: “I will give you the opportunity to engage in assistance to make sure it does not happen again.”

Sheriff Sutherland sentenced him to 180 hours of unpaid work, placed him on offender supervision for two years, and made a conduct requirement for him to engage with the Caledonian Men’s programme to tackle domestic abuse.

He was also banned from contacting his former partner for three years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The crash happened on the A92 close to the Lochgelly junction.
Driver 'could have been killed' after crashing into trees off A92 in Fife
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.
Ninewells sex pest appeared in Dundee court too drunk to be sentenced
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fife driver 'exceptionally lucky' to survive smash she caused on A92
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose 'bampot' who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Benefits cheat prison report ordered
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Wood sped through 20mph streets and straight through a Give Way sign. Image: Shutterstock.
Banned driver branded 'moronic' for triple speed limit police chase in Fife
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Intoxicated thug stomped on stranger's head in Cowdenbeath after being told to 'shut his…
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…
Riot police and protesters on Ballindean Road.
VIDEO: Vigilante pair face jail for Dundee paedophile protest turned violent 'circus'