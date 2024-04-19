Watch as former Dundee United hero Billy McKinlay sees red in West Ham Europa League exit

Former Dundee United hero Billy McKinlay was dismissed after a furious touchline bust-up during West Ham United’s Europa League exit against Bayer Leverkusen.

McKinlay, the Hammers’ first-team coach under David Moyes, was seen clashing with counterparts on the Leverkusen bench after appearing to react angrily to something said.

Referee Jose María Sanchez brandished a red card in McKinlay’s direction and, moments later, a mass on-field confrontation unfolded involving the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell, Edson Alvarez and Jonathan Tah.

Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong secured a 1-1 draw for the newly crowned German champions in London, sealing a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

McKinlay, never a shrinking violet as a player, turned out 284 times for the Tangerines during a decade in the first team. He won 29 caps for Scotland and turned out for sides like Blackburn, Bradford and Leicester.

You can watch Thursday’s incident below, courtesy of TNT Sports.