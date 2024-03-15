Dundee United outshone the Diamonds on road to Scottish Cup glory in 1994

Dundee United battled against the odds 30 years ago and booked a Scottish Cup semi-final place at the second attempt.

Ivan Golac’s side travelled to face First Division Airdrie in the last eight on March 12 1994, after defeating Motherwell in the fifth round over 180 minutes.

More than 5,000 United fans made the historic trip.

This was the last-ever Scottish Cup tie to be played at Broomfield.

Airdrie’s ground was being demolished following the sale of the site to Safeway.

Craig Brewster wanted to make his first Scottish Cup quarter-final a memorable one but the super-striker would not enjoy his trip to the future supermarket.

Referee Andrew Waddell showed Brewster the red card on 55 minutes.

He picked up a second booking for persistent fouling, which appeared harsh.

What was always going to be a tough tie became more difficult.

United, ironically, played some of their best stuff after going down to 10 men.

The game finished 0-0.

Defender Maurice Malpas said: “While Craig Brewster’s sending off didn’t seem to affect us at Broomfield, the strong wind disrupted our game.

“I don’t think we dominated enough to deserve a victory.

“Hopefully there will be calmer conditions for the replay and we will get the chance to play the sort of football that I know can take us through.”

Another replay on road to Hampden Park

The replay against the Diamonds took place at Tannadice on March 15.

Andy McLaren returned to the United squad following Brewster’s suspension and injuries to fellow strikers Scott Crabbe and Paddy Connolly.

The Scotland under-21 international expected to watch from the stand, having not started a game since the league defeat at Motherwell on November 20.

He had been in great scoring form for the Tannadice reserve side but now found himself pushed up the pecking the order and started on the bench.

The game was watched by 9,355 fans.

Golac started with Christian Dailly and Jerren Nixon leading the line but that strike partnership lasted just eight minutes.

Nixon was carried off with a knee injury following a challenge by Gus Caesar.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

McLaren came off the bench with a point to prove.

He did.

His impact was almost immediate.

McLaren had only been on the park for six minutes when defender Gordan Petric struck a speculative 40-yard effort that was cut out by Jimmy Sandison.

He picked up the loose ball ahead of Graham Hay and raced through to fire home his first goal in the competition from the edge of the box.

He never looked back.

McLaren set up the second for Billy McKinlay five minutes later.

Caesar and Hay jumped together for a long kick up the field by Guido van de Kamp.

Neither succeeded in getting any clean contact on the ball.

McLaren let it bounce.

Then he threaded a brilliant one-touch pass on the half-volley through to McKinlay, who celebrated his inclusion in the Scotland squad by making it 2-0.

United were home and dry.

Airdrie battled but Dundee United were worthy winners in 1994

Airdrie were outplayed but weren’t outmuscled.

They typically flung everything into each and every tackle.

Iain Ferguson squandered a good chance to pull one back just before the break when he headed Peter Davenport’s cross wide.

He was also denied by van de Kamp late in the second half from point blank range.

The Courier said: “However, it would have been harsh on United had they lost a goal for this was a game which they controlled, and in the end won comfortably.

“The rough and tumble hadn’t really suited United’s passing game but with McKinlay forcing Martin into a great save late on they could have added to their lead.

“Referee Andrew Waddell had clearly hoped to avoid making any bookings but had been left little choice when the game deteriorated into a series of towsy encounters.

“Paul Jack was booked for a particularly clumsy challenge on Brian Welsh but in truth it could have been any one of several of his team-mates.

“McLaren took revenge on the same player soon after – to the fury of the Airdrie bench – and followed him into the book for a controversial finish to an eventful match.”

There was no hiding the glint in Golac’s eyes at the end of the game.

Golac said: “We are coming good at the right time, I am sure of it.

“All the boys turned in an extremely professional performance tonight and I am very pleased for them.

“McLaren did very well but it would be unfair just to praise him because everybody played their part out there.”

Dundee United forward McLaren KO’d Airdrie in 1994 contest

Star man McLaren was the centre of attention at the final whistle.

His last showing in a United shirt was a substitute appearance on Boxing Day.

He said he was eager to play regularly again under Golac.

McLaren said: “I did not think I would be playing and I only found out earlier in the day that I was in the squad.

“Even then, I was still a bit surprised when I was told I was on the bench.

“I was hoping I might get on in the second half or something like that, but once Jerren got injured, I was on early.

“It was a bit of a dream start for me because the goal could only have been my second or third touch, and then I played the ball in for Badger (McKinlay) to get the second.”

McLaren said he had been concerned about his future prospects at Tannadice with talk of Golac reducing his squad.

“With some of the things that have been in the paper, I have been a bit worried about what’s going to happen,” he said.

“Craig Brewster will be available again on Saturday, and they’ll have to see how Jerren is.

“They are obviously the main strikers at the moment, but it would be nice to get a run.”

United would now meet Aberdeen in the semi-final at Hampden on April 9.

A date with destiny would await the winners.