EXCLUSIVE: Guido van de Kamp on Dundee United regret, Raith Rovers ‘donkey’ shirt and daughter’s Scotland dream coming true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Guido van de Kamp on Dundee United regret, Raith Rovers ‘donkey’ shirt and daughter’s Scotland dream coming true

Two of van de Kamp's former clubs, Rovers and United, square off on Friday night.

Guido van de Kamp celebrates
Guido van de Kamp celebrates. Image: DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Guido van de Kamp crafted plenty of magical memories after making the life-altering decision to join Dundee United in 1991.

Lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time in the Tangerines’ history in 1994 and, more recently, being inducted into the club’s hall of fame.

Earning promotion to the Premier League in Dunfermline.

Playing “the best football of his career” at Raith Rovers as the Kirkcaldy club sought to mount a First Division title challenge.

Yet perhaps the proudest moment has little to do with football.

Two years ago, van de Kamp’s daughter, Lotte, was married near Edinburgh – making good on a childhood dream from her days growing up in coastal Fife.

Van de Kamp was in the United end for their defeat against AZ Alkmaar in 2022
Van de Kamp was in the United end for their defeat against AZ Alkmaar in 2022. Image: Alan Temple

“Lotte went to primary school in Aberdour and made some good friends,” recalled van de Kamp. “When she was young, she said, “dad, when I grow up, I want to get married in a castle in Scotland” – and she did.

“Lotte was born in Holland but I think she is more than a little Scottish!”

Van de Kamp: Jim McLean’s United was “a good school”

Much like his daughter, van de Kamp’s adoration and appreciation of Scotland shines through, even if it was not always plain sailing.

In reflective mood having turned 60 a week ago, he readily accepts that the unfamiliar surroundings, direct football and Jim McLean’s management philosophy made for a steep learning curve.

Guido van de Kamp launches a thunderous throw
Guido van de Kamp launches a thunderous throw. Image: DC Thomson

“When I arrived at United, the football was completely different,” he said. “It was more intense; more physical.

“Alan Main was a top goalkeeper at the time. And sometimes he was playing, then I was playing, then he was playing, then I was playing! It was up and down all the time.

“That was just the manager. He wanted the best team and, if you had a disappointing result one week, then he wanted to make changes – and that could include the goalkeeper.

“Sometimes it was hard, especially when trying to build confidence, but I would say it was a good school.”

The greatest moment

If those initial campaigns were an education, then 1994 saw van de Kamp graduate with flying colours, making superb saves to deny Alexei Mikhailichenko and Mark Hateley as United lifted the Scottish Cup.

The iconic 1-0 victory over an otherwise all-conquering Rangers side was the first time Tangerines ribbons had ever adorned the old trophy, and every member of that side is assured legendary status.

The celebrations that following United's 1994 Scottish Cup win
The celebrations that following United’s 1994 Scottish Cup win. Image: DC Thomson.

“I didn’t realise just HOW big the achievement was until afterwards,” he added. “The tour through the city after the final was breathtaking, seeing all the fans in the main square.

“It was unbelievable to me. The greatest moment of my career, for sure.

“Even today, people will ask me about the game and some of my friends will laugh and say, “you were only there for four years, and they call you a legend?

“That is strange for me, because I don’t think I am anything special. But I will always be proud and grateful.”

Life in Fife

In a parallel universe – one in which cooler heads prevail and compromises are struck – van de Kamp would have built upon that triumph and cemented his place between the sticks.

Instead, that Hampden showpiece proved to be his final game for United.

Legendary Dundee United boss Jim McLean
McLean, pictured, and van de Kamp, could not agree terms. Image: DC Thomson.

“Is there regret? Of course,” he said, candidly. “I wanted to stay with Dundee United after achieving such a special goal. I wanted to fight for the next season.

“But we had some disagreements over my contract.

“Jim McLean could be a different man when it came to contracts and, although I told him I wanted to stay, he told me, “you get this and this and this” – and it was not something I could agree with.”

Reflecting on the time before the Bosman ruling allowed players to move freely at the end of their contracts, he added: “Jim McLean put a transfer fee on my name and clubs in Holland didn’t want to pay that.

“So, I had to wait, wait, wait.”

“Donkey of the Week”

However, that landmark ruling did come into effect six months later and van de Kamp was free to join Dunfermline. He would go on to help the club win the 1995/96 First Division title.

Despite that stint with the Pars, he had no qualms about crossing the Fife divide to Raith Rovers in 1997, linking up with the irrepressible Jimmy Nicholl.

Player-manager Jimmy Nicholl led Raith Rovers into Europe.
Player-manager Jimmy Nicholl led Raith Rovers into Europe.

Van de Kamp laughed: “I was back in Holland for the holidays and Jimmy Nic phoned me and said, “if you want to come here, I need you to sign now, not tomorrow”.

“So, I jumped in the car and drove to Kirkcaldy!”

Van de Kamp has an enduring fondness for ex-Stark’s Park hero Nicholl, lavishing praise on his infectious personality and man management.

Indeed, he believes the 1997/98 campaign – which saw a Raith side including the likes of Paul Hartley, Keith Wright and Danny Lennon finish 10 points behind champions Dundee – was his finest season.

“I played the best football of my career in my first season at Rovers,” van de Kamp continued. “He gave me so much confidence.

Guido Van De Kamp in action for Raith Rovers.
Guido Van De Kamp in action for Rovers. Image: SNS

“Jimmy made training fun every day. He would motivate the team through his personality and the way he could speak to the boys.

“I remember Jimmy would organise silly games for all the boys before training on a Friday – the loser would have to wear a yellow shirt, saying “Donkey of the Week”.

“I wore the shirt a couple of times…”

He adds: “It was a big disappointment that we couldn’t get promotion, but I still look back on that as a special season with some great guys.”

More from Dundee United

Ian Murray is preparing Raith for a crunch match versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray ponders Raith Rovers results battle as boss hails reaction ahead of HUGE…
(L to R) Ross Graham, Sam Stanton, Ross Docherty, Lewis Vaughan.
5 key battles that could define Raith Rovers vs Dundee United showdown
Sam McClelland in the Dundee United dressing room.
Sam McClelland 'looking the part' at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes…
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher salutes his family in the stands during a fixture at Tannadice earlier this season.
Major Declan Gallagher fitness update as Dundee United ponder ‘decision to make’ for Raith…
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are gearing up for biggest game of the season –…
(L to R) Edin Dzeko, Kai Fotheringham, Luuk de Jong and Marcus Thuram
How Dundee United's unbeaten away record compares to Europe's best as Tangerines rub shoulders…
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United throw weight behind Arab Archive fundraiser as remarkable backing leaves organisers 'humbled'
Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Why Dundee United are NOT thinking about Raith Rovers revenge as Stark's Park clash…
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn’t have been so quick to see red over…
2
(L to R) Louis Moult, Jim Goodwin and Tony Watt of Dundee United
3 key Dundee United conundrums as internal friendly gives Jim Goodwin food for thought…

Conversation