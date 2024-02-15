EXCLUSIVE: Guido van de Kamp on Dundee United regret, Raith Rovers ‘donkey’ shirt and daughter’s Scotland dream coming true

Guido van de Kamp crafted plenty of magical memories after making the life-altering decision to join Dundee United in 1991.

Lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time in the Tangerines’ history in 1994 and, more recently, being inducted into the club’s hall of fame.

Earning promotion to the Premier League in Dunfermline.

Playing “the best football of his career” at Raith Rovers as the Kirkcaldy club sought to mount a First Division title challenge.

Yet perhaps the proudest moment has little to do with football.

Two years ago, van de Kamp’s daughter, Lotte, was married near Edinburgh – making good on a childhood dream from her days growing up in coastal Fife.

“Lotte went to primary school in Aberdour and made some good friends,” recalled van de Kamp. “When she was young, she said, “dad, when I grow up, I want to get married in a castle in Scotland” – and she did.

“Lotte was born in Holland but I think she is more than a little Scottish!”

Van de Kamp: Jim McLean’s United was “a good school”

Much like his daughter, van de Kamp’s adoration and appreciation of Scotland shines through, even if it was not always plain sailing.

In reflective mood having turned 60 a week ago, he readily accepts that the unfamiliar surroundings, direct football and Jim McLean’s management philosophy made for a steep learning curve.

“When I arrived at United, the football was completely different,” he said. “It was more intense; more physical.

“Alan Main was a top goalkeeper at the time. And sometimes he was playing, then I was playing, then he was playing, then I was playing! It was up and down all the time.

“That was just the manager. He wanted the best team and, if you had a disappointing result one week, then he wanted to make changes – and that could include the goalkeeper.

“Sometimes it was hard, especially when trying to build confidence, but I would say it was a good school.”

The greatest moment

If those initial campaigns were an education, then 1994 saw van de Kamp graduate with flying colours, making superb saves to deny Alexei Mikhailichenko and Mark Hateley as United lifted the Scottish Cup.

The iconic 1-0 victory over an otherwise all-conquering Rangers side was the first time Tangerines ribbons had ever adorned the old trophy, and every member of that side is assured legendary status.

“I didn’t realise just HOW big the achievement was until afterwards,” he added. “The tour through the city after the final was breathtaking, seeing all the fans in the main square.

“It was unbelievable to me. The greatest moment of my career, for sure.

“Even today, people will ask me about the game and some of my friends will laugh and say, “you were only there for four years, and they call you a legend?”

“That is strange for me, because I don’t think I am anything special. But I will always be proud and grateful.”

Life in Fife

In a parallel universe – one in which cooler heads prevail and compromises are struck – van de Kamp would have built upon that triumph and cemented his place between the sticks.

Instead, that Hampden showpiece proved to be his final game for United.

“Is there regret? Of course,” he said, candidly. “I wanted to stay with Dundee United after achieving such a special goal. I wanted to fight for the next season.

“But we had some disagreements over my contract.

“Jim McLean could be a different man when it came to contracts and, although I told him I wanted to stay, he told me, “you get this and this and this” – and it was not something I could agree with.”

Reflecting on the time before the Bosman ruling allowed players to move freely at the end of their contracts, he added: “Jim McLean put a transfer fee on my name and clubs in Holland didn’t want to pay that.

“So, I had to wait, wait, wait.”

“Donkey of the Week”

However, that landmark ruling did come into effect six months later and van de Kamp was free to join Dunfermline. He would go on to help the club win the 1995/96 First Division title.

Despite that stint with the Pars, he had no qualms about crossing the Fife divide to Raith Rovers in 1997, linking up with the irrepressible Jimmy Nicholl.

Van de Kamp laughed: “I was back in Holland for the holidays and Jimmy Nic phoned me and said, “if you want to come here, I need you to sign now, not tomorrow”.

“So, I jumped in the car and drove to Kirkcaldy!”

Van de Kamp has an enduring fondness for ex-Stark’s Park hero Nicholl, lavishing praise on his infectious personality and man management.

Indeed, he believes the 1997/98 campaign – which saw a Raith side including the likes of Paul Hartley, Keith Wright and Danny Lennon finish 10 points behind champions Dundee – was his finest season.

“I played the best football of my career in my first season at Rovers,” van de Kamp continued. “He gave me so much confidence.

“Jimmy made training fun every day. He would motivate the team through his personality and the way he could speak to the boys.

“I remember Jimmy would organise silly games for all the boys before training on a Friday – the loser would have to wear a yellow shirt, saying “Donkey of the Week”.

“I wore the shirt a couple of times…”

He adds: “It was a big disappointment that we couldn’t get promotion, but I still look back on that as a special season with some great guys.”