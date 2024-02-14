5 key battles that could define Raith Rovers vs Dundee United showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key battles that could define Raith Rovers vs Dundee United showdown

Courier Sport examines several potentially crucial individual battles.

(L to R) Ross Graham, Sam Stanton, Ross Docherty, Lewis Vaughan.
There are a host of mouth-watering individual battles to look forward to. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Raith Rovers and Dundee United are gearing up for the biggest game of the Championship season to date.

Under the combined glare of the Stark’s Park floodlights and BBC Scotland cameras, Rovers will seek to shake off a miserable run of form and cut the gap at the summit to a single point on Friday night.

Conversely, league leaders United can extend their advantage to seven points with a victory – effectively eight, given their vastly superior goal difference – which would start to look insurmountable.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Bosses Ian Murray, left, and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

As anticipation builds, Courier Sport spotlights some potentially mouth-watering individual battles.

Sam Stanton vs Ross Docherty

Ian Murray has a huge decision to make regarding Sam Stanton.

The former Tannadice midfielder has missed the last six weeks with a knee injury but, such is his importance, the Rovers boss must be tempted to pitch Stanton straight into action.

He has been outstanding for Raith this season, notching six goals, nine assists and providing a heady mix of industry and artistry in the engine room.

While one player doesn’t make a team, in his absence Raith have won just once in seven games and have lost their last five in a row.

Ross Docherty, left, and Sam Stanton battle it out in the engine room last October.
Docherty, left, and Stanton battle it out in the engine room last October. Image: SNS

Should he get the nod, Stanton would come up against United captain Ross Docherty.

The former Ayr United and Partick Thistle star has endured a maddening campaign due to injury, battling hamstring, calf and groin issues.

But when available, Docherty has been one of Jim Goodwin’s most pivotal performers.

He intelligently breaks up attacks, rarely surrenders possession and is adept at breaking the lines with his passing.

In United’s last fixture, it was even Docherty who popped up in the Ayr United box to net a dramatic late winner.

Two transformational presences for their sides, and a potentially fascinating tussle.

Liam Dick vs Kai Fotheringham

Kai Fotheringham was left out of the starting line-up for United’s last game but, along with Tony Watt, was impactful when he replaced Alex Greive.

Raith Rovers full-back Liam Dick.
Raith Rovers full-back Liam Dick. Image: SNS.

It would be surprising if he has not done enough to reclaim the jersey.

The Scotland under-21 international’s numbers this season have been phenomenal.

Fotheringham only scored his first senior United goal last July – and has gone on to add another 10 to that tally. He has also contributed seven assists.

Even when not playing particularly well, Fotheringham has a happy knack for popping up in the perfect place to grab a pivotal goal or crate an opportunity.

It will be Liam Dick’s task to ensure the elusive Fotheringham does not escape his attention, while seeking to provide an attacking threat for Rovers down the left.

Dylan Easton vs Liam Grimshaw

Easton has struggled to maintain the soaring heights of late 2023, when he scored seven goals in 15 games between September 30 and August 30.

The most noteworthy of those was his sumptuous left-footed screamer at Tannadice to secure a 1-0 triumph and send Raith FIVE points clear at the top of the Championship.

However, much like Rovers as a collective, a dip has followed.

Easton has started two of Rovers’ last three games on the bench.

Raith Rovers match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates against Dundee United
Match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates when the sides last met. Image: SNS

However, the mercurial wide-man is a man for the big occasion; capable of a goal from nothing and already a match-winner against the Terrors.

Should Murray deploy Easton on the left, then Liam Grimshaw will be tasked with keeping tabs on the former St Johnstone kid.

Grimshaw didn’t enjoy a comfortable outing against Ayr, clumsily conceding the free-kick for Jamie Murphy’s opener after 90 SECONDS.

However, he has been a pivotal part of a largely watertight defence and is more than capable of creating opportunities of his own.

Lewis Vaughan vs Ross Graham

Such is Lewis Vaughan’s versatility and intelligent movement, that it can often be hard to nail down a direct opponent.

That is one of the reasons he is so difficult to shackle.

Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of Dundee United fans after Lewis Vaughan scores.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of United fans after Lewis Vaughan scores. Image: SNS

However, if he occupies a more traditional forward role alongside either Jack Hamilton or Zak Rudden, then he will undoubtedly come into the orbit of the steadily improving Ross Graham.

Vaughan already boasts 14 goals this term – including the opener when United last visited Kirkcaldy – and recently penned a new contract as he enters his testimonial year.

Graham, meanwhile, is adapting to life as a right-sided centre-back, and has been excellent in recent outings against Inverness, Dunfermline and Ayr.

Even with the loan arrival of Sam McClelland and the swiftly recovering Declan Gallagher, it would be incredibly harsh on Graham if he were to lose his place.

Anton Dowds of Ayr battles Dundee United's Ross Graham
Anton Dowds of Ayr battles Dundee United’s Ross Graham. Image: SNS

But there are few tougher challenges in the Championship than keeping Vaughan quiet.

Keith Watson v Louis Moult/Tony Watt

Should United boss Jim Goodwin stick to his 4-2-3-1 shape, with David Wotherspoon supporting a lone striker, it will leave Louis Moult battling Tony Watt for the place up top.

Moult got the nod against Ayr, but it was Watt who climbed from the bench to claim a goal and an assist.

A welcome headache for Goodwin; two attackers who would likely be cast-iron starters for any other side in the division.

Tony Watt was a game-changer after climbing from the bench on Saturday
Watt was a game-changer after climbing from the bench against Ayr. Image: SNS

Whoever is selected to lead the line, he will come up against ex-United man Keith Watson.

The veteran defender returned from a long-term knee injury in Rovers’ recent SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Airdrie – his first outing since September 23.

His comeback was a welcome and timely boost for Murray, who will hope the 34-year-old’s vast experience and pedigree can steady the ship and help to manufacture a turnaround in results.

Conversation