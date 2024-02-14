Hopes that ‘seaside sauna’ can bring tourists flocking to Lower Largo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes that ‘seaside sauna’ can bring tourists flocking to Lower Largo

Visitors will be able to enjoy a cold water 'bucket shower' or a run in the sea after use.

By Ellidh Aitken
The view from a proposed mobile seaside sauna in Lower Largo. Image: Fife Council planning
A new seaside sauna in Lower Largo will attract tourists to the area, it is hoped.

The mobile sauna will be placed on currently unused land rented from the Lower Largo Sailing Club.

Fife Council has green-lighted a planning application from Stephen Pettifer, who says the facility will enable visitors and locals to benefit from wild swimming and “cold water emersion”.

He added that the attraction will bring more footfall to the sailing club, nearby golf clubs, the Crusoe Hotel and Aurrie Cafe.

Seaside sauna to offer ‘mental, physical and societal benefits’

In a statement to the local authority Mr Pettifer said: “The sauna will provide an additional activity, in the local area, linked with and complementing existing businesses.

“Saunas offer a range of mental, physical and societal benefits.

“Community-focused saunas, such as Largo Coastal Sauna, bring people together in an environment void of ‘social markers’ enabling people to socialise and make connections in an environment unfettered by trappings of status, alcohol, unhealthy foods, digital distractions, or other stimulants.

“They are very often in tranquil, or relaxing locations, with windows, looking out over restful views, allowing the mind and body to relax. In the winter months they provide a valuable means of raising serotonin levels.

“If used in combination with cold water, they can provide a massive hit of endorphins and can be extremely effective in the fight against depression.”

The proposed site for the sauna. Image: Fife Council planning
The Fife Coastal Path runs past the site. Image: Fife Council planning

He also cited benefits for people who suffer from asthma, skin problems and joint pain.

The facility will measure around 5m long, 2m wide and 3m high.

It is expected to have a capacity of eight to 12 users at any one time, depending on whether it is a social or private session.

Visitors will also have the option of a cold water “bucket shower” or a run in the sea after use and there will be a picnic bench available.

The council said the sauna would be an “appropriate” use of the land and would not have an adverse impact on the area.

However, Mr Pettifer must take care not to obstruct or block the Fife Coastal Path, which runs through the site.

New plans for a seaside sauna in St Andrews were submitted earlier this month after councillors turned down an application for a similar venture near West Sands beach.

