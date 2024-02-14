Hopes that ‘seaside sauna’ can bring tourists flocking to Lower Largo

A new seaside sauna in Lower Largo will attract tourists to the area, it is hoped.

The mobile sauna will be placed on currently unused land rented from the Lower Largo Sailing Club.

Fife Council has green-lighted a planning application from Stephen Pettifer, who says the facility will enable visitors and locals to benefit from wild swimming and “cold water emersion”.

He added that the attraction will bring more footfall to the sailing club, nearby golf clubs, the Crusoe Hotel and Aurrie Cafe.

Seaside sauna to offer ‘mental, physical and societal benefits’

In a statement to the local authority Mr Pettifer said: “The sauna will provide an additional activity, in the local area, linked with and complementing existing businesses.

“Saunas offer a range of mental, physical and societal benefits.

“Community-focused saunas, such as Largo Coastal Sauna, bring people together in an environment void of ‘social markers’ enabling people to socialise and make connections in an environment unfettered by trappings of status, alcohol, unhealthy foods, digital distractions, or other stimulants.

“They are very often in tranquil, or relaxing locations, with windows, looking out over restful views, allowing the mind and body to relax. In the winter months they provide a valuable means of raising serotonin levels.

“If used in combination with cold water, they can provide a massive hit of endorphins and can be extremely effective in the fight against depression.”

He also cited benefits for people who suffer from asthma, skin problems and joint pain.

The facility will measure around 5m long, 2m wide and 3m high.

It is expected to have a capacity of eight to 12 users at any one time, depending on whether it is a social or private session.

Visitors will also have the option of a cold water “bucket shower” or a run in the sea after use and there will be a picnic bench available.

The council said the sauna would be an “appropriate” use of the land and would not have an adverse impact on the area.

However, Mr Pettifer must take care not to obstruct or block the Fife Coastal Path, which runs through the site.

New plans for a seaside sauna in St Andrews were submitted earlier this month after councillors turned down an application for a similar venture near West Sands beach.