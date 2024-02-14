Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety

Douglas Laidlaw attacked the vulnerable pensioner in his wheelchair.

By Gordon Currie
Douglas Laidlaw
Douglas Laidlaw.

A snivelling thief who robbed a frail pensioner in an electric wheelchair in his Dundee home has been moved from a maximum security prison for his own safety.

Callous Douglas Laidlaw sobbed as he was sentenced to 20 months for sneaking into an 81-year-old’s home to assault and rob him.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told other inmates had been so sickened by Laidlaw’s crimes he had to be transferred out of Perth Prison.

Now in HMP Edinburgh, Laidlaw – who has had a drug problem for 30 years – admitted stealing items including hearing aids after the vulnerable pensioner let him into his home, expecting his carer.

Despicable crime

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion said: “The victim lives alone and has mobility issues. Carers visit four times a day.

“He uses an electric wheelchair to get around.

“He keeps a bag attached to the chair with his wallet.

“He has a chain around his neck which lets him open the door from a distance.

“He was sitting in the chair when he heard knocking and assumed it was his carer.

“He pressed the fob to open the door.

“He heard someone moving about and shouted but received no answer.

“The accused leaned in close, demanding money and shouting at him.

“The accused pushed him on the body and searched through the bag.

“He shouted at the accused to leave. His leather wallet was missing.

“He contacted his carers through the community alarm and police were contacted.

“When the accused was searched they recovered the wallet.”

Accused’s ‘shame and disgust’

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said his client had written an apology letter for his victim to and admit how disgusted he was by his own behaviour.

“I cannot vocalise his shame in relation to this charge,” Mr Laverty said.

“Within my file I have a letter he intended to send to (the victim) but I advised that should not be done until matters are resolved.

“In that letter, he begs for forgiveness for what he has done.

“He makes no excuse and indicates his utter shame and disgust at being involved in this offence.

Perth Prison
Laidlaw was moved from Perth Prison for his own safety. Image: DC Thomson.

“He indicates that because of the nature of the offence his life wasn’t really much worth living.

“He was removed from Perth Prison to HMP Saughton because of the subject matter – for his own protection.

“It is one of the few occasions I have seen him visibly upset.

“It would appear to be his heartfelt emotion.”

Hallucinating due to drug use

Laidlaw also admitted robbing a friend of £200 cash when she turned up to buy drugs from him on October 10 2022 and stealing £100 from a woman moments after she took it out of a cash machine on Forfar High Street on August 19 2023

He also broke into another house in Dundee and stole a laptop on May 15 2021.

He assaulted and robbed the 81-year-old in his home the next day.

Laidlaw, 43, from Forfar, admitted leaning in and shouting at him to demand money, pushing him and searching his bag before stealing cash and cards, hearing aids, CDs and clothing.

Mr Laverty added: “He has a record which does him no credit and he accepts that.

“He has, unfortunately, been addicted to unlawful substances from a very early age – around 14 years old.

“The offences here have a drugs background.

“The drugs he consumed were sold to him as street Valium but the effect was at a level he had never experienced before and, over a period of days, he had been hallucinating.”

