Whistleblower claims staff ‘enjoyed’ using restraint at under-fire Fife school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Whistleblower claims staff ‘enjoyed’ using restraint at under-fire Fife school

Hillside School in Aberdour was issued an improvement notice in January.

By Ellidh Aitken
Entrance to Hillside School, Aberdour.
Entrance to Hillside School, Aberdour. Image: Google Street View

A former staff member at a Fife school ordered to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children claims colleagues “would put kids on the floor and then ask questions later”.

It comes after the Care Inspectorate “identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people” at Hillside School in Aberdour.

Hillside is a year-round boys residential school that cares for up to 35 children between eight and 19 years old with complex or additional support needs.

The whistleblower, who did not want to be named, worked at the school for several months last year.

They alleged some colleagues “enjoyed” the use of restraint and “didn’t seem to think about” the young person involved.

The school has been set a series of deadlines to make improvements or it could face having its registration cancelled.

This includes ensuring that no child or young person is subject to restraint, unless necessary for welfare reasons.

Former Hillside staff member ‘not surprised’ as school issued improvement notice

The former staff member told The Courier: “The aggression that I witnessed (from staff) was really bad.

“It was like they enjoyed it.

“They didn’t seem to think about the young person, they just put them on the deck.

“That is going to enhance their trauma.”

A report into the inspection has not been published, but the improvement notice says that by February 16, Hillside must ensure that no child or young person is subject to restraint, “unless this is needed to secure welfare or safety”.

Demands include carrying out a “robust review” of approved restraint techniques, such as how these are used and the impact on young people.

The school was criticised in a Care Inspectorate report.  Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The whistleblower said: “I hated being involved in holds – how are you supposed to form relationships with children?

“The majority of the young people I got on with.

“It was all about the money there, not the kids.

“It did not sit right with me – it was like staff would put kids on the floor and then ask questions later.

“I never experienced violence until I went to Hillside, I have never felt scared of young people until I went there.

“I am not surprised to see what has come out about the school.

‘Some of the staff almost enjoyed it’

“(Holds were used) every day, five or six times a day, and it was always the same young people because that is how they got attention.

“There were a lot of lovely people there but some of the staff almost enjoyed it.

“They would just take them down and they didn’t do the de-escalation.

“If you talked to them you could often get out of it.”

The worker continued: “Hillside is home to a lot of young people with ADHD or autism.

“Some people in the area call it the ‘bad boys school’.

“But there are some really good lads there and I feel for them.”

Hillside School declined to comment on the claims when contacted by The Courier.

More from Fife

Katie Ralfs
'Inspirational' mental health lecturer from St Andrews dies suddenly
The view from a proposed mobile seaside sauna in Lower Largo. Image: Fife Council planning
Hopes that 'seaside sauna' can bring tourists flocking to Lower Largo
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Biker broke leg and ankle when driver pulled out from junction in Fife crash
The Sportsman bar in Rosyth.
Rosyth pub to be demolished after 'no viable tenant' found
The Barber's Pole in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
St Andrews barber shop to close after 28 years
The Fife GP will face a tribunal. Image: Shutterstock
Fife GP accused of 'unlawful sexual harassment' faces tribunal
Trial was set at the High Court in Glasgow for September.
Driver to stand trial accused of attempted murder of cyclist in Glenrothes
Lochee Road car crash
Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 in Fife
Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman.
SNP v Labour row in Fife as MP accused of mocking rival by sharing…
4

Conversation