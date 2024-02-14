Whistleblower claims staff ‘enjoyed’ using restraint at under-fire Fife school

A former staff member at a Fife school ordered to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children claims colleagues “would put kids on the floor and then ask questions later”.

It comes after the Care Inspectorate “identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people” at Hillside School in Aberdour.

Hillside is a year-round boys residential school that cares for up to 35 children between eight and 19 years old with complex or additional support needs.

The whistleblower, who did not want to be named, worked at the school for several months last year.

They alleged some colleagues “enjoyed” the use of restraint and “didn’t seem to think about” the young person involved.

The school has been set a series of deadlines to make improvements or it could face having its registration cancelled.

This includes ensuring that no child or young person is subject to restraint, unless necessary for welfare reasons.

Former Hillside staff member ‘not surprised’ as school issued improvement notice

The former staff member told The Courier: “The aggression that I witnessed (from staff) was really bad.

“It was like they enjoyed it.

“They didn’t seem to think about the young person, they just put them on the deck.

“That is going to enhance their trauma.”

A report into the inspection has not been published, but the improvement notice says that by February 16, Hillside must ensure that no child or young person is subject to restraint, “unless this is needed to secure welfare or safety”.

Demands include carrying out a “robust review” of approved restraint techniques, such as how these are used and the impact on young people.

The whistleblower said: “I hated being involved in holds – how are you supposed to form relationships with children?

“The majority of the young people I got on with.

“It was all about the money there, not the kids.

“It did not sit right with me – it was like staff would put kids on the floor and then ask questions later.

“I never experienced violence until I went to Hillside, I have never felt scared of young people until I went there.

“I am not surprised to see what has come out about the school.

‘Some of the staff almost enjoyed it’

“(Holds were used) every day, five or six times a day, and it was always the same young people because that is how they got attention.

“There were a lot of lovely people there but some of the staff almost enjoyed it.

“They would just take them down and they didn’t do the de-escalation.

“If you talked to them you could often get out of it.”

The worker continued: “Hillside is home to a lot of young people with ADHD or autism.

“Some people in the area call it the ‘bad boys school’.

“But there are some really good lads there and I feel for them.”

Hillside School declined to comment on the claims when contacted by The Courier.