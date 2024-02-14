Anas Sarwar compares Humza Yousaf to Scotland flop Berti Vogts

Anas Sarwar – who says he tries to channel Jose Mourinho as leader of Scottish Labour – has compared Humza Yousaf to the man commentators have branded one of Scotland’s worst managers.

In an interview special for The Stooshie, Mr Sarwar likened his SNP rival to Berti Vogts – whose time in charge of Scotland’s national side ended in misery after a series of crushing defeats.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mr Sarwar explains:

His big focus for Scottish Labour’s conference in Glasgow this weekend.

Why voters in the North East who worry about oil and gas jobs under a Labour government could put their faith in the party.

Why he thinks the Sam Eljamel scandal demonstrates a need to reduce NHS bureaucracy.

His Vogts comparison comes after the Scottish Labour leader described how he looks to channel Champions League winner José Mourinho, nicknamed The Special One, saying he “completely bought into the mindset” he espoused.

Mr Sarwar said told The Stooshie he attempts to channel the “confidence, the team management, the communication skills of Mourinho”.

But he added: “I want the longevity and winning streak of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“That’s the perfect combo in terms of leadership.”

Asked which famous manager he’d compare the first minister to, Mr Sarwar said: “Maybe he’s more a Berti Vogts – trying to take on the Scotland job and it didn’t work out for him.”

The German legend was appointed Scotland manager in 2002, leading the team into a play-off qualifier for Euro 2004, where they crashed out after a 6-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Mr Vogts resigned in November 2004 with more than a year left on his contract, with Scotland falling to a record low in the FIFA World Rankings nine days after he quit.

Mr Sarwar also set out how he views the upcoming General Election as a “stepping stone” to the Scottish Parliament elections in 2026.

“We need change across the UK, and that opportunity comes this year in the General Election, but my goodness do we need change in 2026 as well.

“That’s why I view the election of Keir Starmer as prime minister as a stepping stone to the change we need to see in 2026 as well.

“I’m open about that. Keir Starmer knows that.”

