GEORGE CRAN: Key stat shows Dundee success this season – how far can they take it?

The Dark Blues are aiming for only their third top-six finish this century.

Dundee are enjoying their return to the top flight. Image: SNS
Dundee are enjoying their return to the top flight. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee fans could have been forgiven for worrying about where the 2023/24 season was going before the St Johnstone game.

And they could certainly have been forgiven with the score at 1-0 to Saints with less than 20 minutes left on the clock.

The Dark Blues’ form hadn’t been great, though performances were still encouraging.

A team with their level of individual talent couldn’t allow themselves to get dragged into a relegation battle, could they?

Thankfully they proved their mettle by coming from behind to grab victory.

Dundee's Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner against St Johnstone.
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Making it back-to-back victories when Ross County come calling this weekend would move them well out of reach of the bottom two and looking at far loftier goals.

As much as there may have been a little bit of concern, there is one key stat that should bring into focus just how well this season has gone.

Not only are the Dark Blues sitting sixth in the Premiership table after the mid-point of the season.

Not only have they exceeded early-season expectations.

Not only have they put hopes of their highest finish this century in the minds of supporters.

But they have also already matched the entire points total of their last top-flight season.

Success for Dundee with 14 matches to spare in 2023/24 season

That was a disastrous campaign of course, one that ended in relegation.

Between James McPake and Mark McGhee’s tenures that season, the Dark Blues managed to pick up just 29 points from 38 games.

Former Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Mark McGhee’s time in charge at Dundee was a disaster. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty’s side are now on 29 points after the weekend win over St Johnstone.

That’s 29 points in just 24 matches.

They’ve reached the same tally as the last Premiership season with FOURTEEN matches to spare.

That’s how different this side is.

How Dundee’s points add up

For comparison, Dundee’s points totals since promotion in 2012 has ranged from 30 in the ‘Club 12’ season to 48 in 2015/16 when Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings were running riot.

The average points tally over the seven top-flight seasons since 2012 is 36 points.

There is a very real possibility this team swiftly shows it is above average for Dundee in the Premiership.

Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart celebrate for Dundee.
Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart celebrate for Dundee.

To reach that average, the Dark Blues need to pick up just one point for every two games played between now and the end of the season.

To reach the top tally of 48 they need to pick up 1.36 points per game.

That’s not outwith this team’s reach either.

First things first

We are getting a little ahead of ourselves, though.

The big thing to tick off right now is ensuring safety from relegation. As a newly-promoted side, that’s job No 1 when the season starts.

Ross County are in 11th place and come to Dens Park this Saturday.

Victory would open up a 13-point gap between the sides, providing the Staggies don’t go and shock Rangers in the intervening time.

That would be a lead that won’t be overhauled.

Ensuring Premiership football for next season is already within grasp for this Dundee team.

Victory over County will effectively do that.

Then they can start reeling in league positions and points totals.

