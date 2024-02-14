Montrose star on long journey back to Northern Ireland squad as ex-Dundee United keeper talks Gable Endies gratitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose star on long journey back to Northern Ireland squad as ex-Dundee United keeper talks Gable Endies gratitude

By Sophie Goodwin
Lauren Perry in action for Montrose. Image: Shutterstock
It has been a long road back to the Northern Ireland squad for Montrose Women goalkeeper Lauren Perry.

The 22-year-old has been recalled to the national team by Tanya Oxtoby for the upcoming Uefa Nations League two-legged play-off against Montenegro.

It is Perry’s first call-up in several years and if she was to play she would earn her first cap since 2018.

But the journey to being recalled has not been easy for the five-time capped international, who was ruled out for most of last season after rupturing her ACL while at Dundee United.

It was the second time she had sustained the serious knee injury, having done the same in her other knee in the summer of 2018.

Montrose Women and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Lauren Perry.
At times a comeback to football looked so far away, never mind a return to international football.

“When you are going through the rehab, there are some really tough days,” said Perry, who is from Ballynahinch in County Down.

“You do start to think: ‘wow, this is never going to happen again’ and my recovery the second time around was a lot harder.

“It was a lot tougher to come back from and I thought maybe my time had passed. It was more other people telling me that I was still young and I did have time on my side to get back playing.

“I had an internal brace the first time I did my ACL and was back playing within six months, but the second time I had a lot of complications with surgery.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to firstly get back playing at club and now with Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland call-up makes Perry a Montrose history-maker

Perry’s call-up has made history as she is the first Montrose Women’s player to be called up for a senior international while at the club – and she credits the Gable Endies support for her return to form.

The custodian has established herself as Montrose’s number one since signing in the summer, having played in all 20 of their SWPL games this season.

“The girls are so supportive of me,” said Perry. “They have been even more excited than me.

“I was so grateful for the opportunity to join the club. I hadn’t played because I was injured and they were on a high from being promoted, so it was a bit of a risk for them to sign me.

“They didn’t know what my form would be, but, thankfully, I have been able to reach the standard I was at before my injury.

“I’m only getting better and so are the team. I can only thank Montrose and Craig (Feroz, manager) because they have played a massive part in this.”

Perry wants to be part of Northern Ireland’s progress

Since she was last involved with her national team, Northern Ireland have featured at their first-ever major tournament when they played at the delayed 2021 European Championships.

Perry’s personal ambitions for the upcoming camp is to stake her claim to make sure her involvement does not prove to be a rare occurrence.

Northern Ireland in action against eventual champions England at the delayed 2021 European Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

And she has high hopes for the squad, too, as she believes a debut major tournament appearance has to be just the beginning.

“I used to watch the team when I was young from the stands and the progress since then is phenomenal,” said Perry.

“When I was first capped, we had maybe 50 people in the stands but now we are getting thousands watching us.

“Kenny Shiels (former manager) took the team to the Euros and that was a massive achievement – and I know it is something Tanya wants to do again.

“We want to qualify for another major tournament and show the progress we’re making.”

Conversation