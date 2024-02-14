St Johnstone one of 6 Premiership clubs calling for meeting with SPFL chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone one of 6 Premiership clubs calling for meeting with SPFL chiefs

The Perth side are part of an alliance of top-flight clubs unhappy with Scottish League governance.

By Sean Hamilton
SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan (left) and chief executive Neil Doncaster (right). Images: SNS
SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan (left) and chief executive Neil Doncaster (right). Images: SNS

St Johnstone are one of six Premiership clubs calling for a meeting with the SPFL’s top executives.

Aberdeen, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers, St Mirren and the Perth side have released a joint statement requesting League chief executive, Neil Doncaster, and chairman, Murdoch MacLennan, meet representatives of all member clubs later in February.

The new statement follows a letter sent by the same clubs to Doncaster and MacLennan earlier in February raising “serious concerns” over a report into the SPFL’s operations.

St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport understands Saints are concerned that each of the clubs in the top flight – and the SPFL as a whole – haven’t been treated in the same way during the draft report process.

MacLennan responded to concerns citing “factual inaccuracies” in the clubs’ correspondence.

Now the group are demanding face-to-face discussions, saying in their statement: “Following the clubs’ letter to the SPFL chairman and chief executive, a response was received from the chairman on February 9, 2024.

SPFL leadership duo, Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan.
SPFL leadership duo, Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan. Image: SNS.

“On consideration of the chairman’s letter of reply, the clubs believe it to be imperative, in the best interests of transparency and governance, that the chairman and chief executive meet with their shareholders [SPFL member clubs].

“To that end, the clubs have invited the chairman and chief executive to attend a meeting of all member clubs to address the issues around the independent governance review.

“All SPFL member clubs are invited to attend and participate in this meeting, which is to take place at 11am on February 27.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sam McClelland in the Dundee United dressing room.
Sam McClelland 'looking the part' at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes…
Dan Phillips could return for St Johnstone against Rangers.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips steps up comeback ahead of Rangers game
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty. Images: SNS
Craig Levein hits back at Dundee boss Tony Docherty over 'inappropriate' St Johnstone skipper…
Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline new boy Chris Kane explains reasons behind loan switch from St Johnstone
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Dunfermline sign Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone
Matt Smith in action against Dundee.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith exasperated by VAR but admits Perth side need to…
Former St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone summer rebuild was bigger job than I expected
Liam Gordon was at the centre of two big incidents at Dens Park.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Dundee boss Tony Docherty chooses wrong words to…
Chris Kane.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen's Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane…
Michael Mellon
Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise…
4

Conversation