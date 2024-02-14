St Johnstone one of 6 Premiership clubs calling for meeting with SPFL chiefs

St Johnstone are one of six Premiership clubs calling for a meeting with the SPFL’s top executives.

Aberdeen, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers, St Mirren and the Perth side have released a joint statement requesting League chief executive, Neil Doncaster, and chairman, Murdoch MacLennan, meet representatives of all member clubs later in February.

The new statement follows a letter sent by the same clubs to Doncaster and MacLennan earlier in February raising “serious concerns” over a report into the SPFL’s operations.

Courier Sport understands Saints are concerned that each of the clubs in the top flight – and the SPFL as a whole – haven’t been treated in the same way during the draft report process.

MacLennan responded to concerns citing “factual inaccuracies” in the clubs’ correspondence.

Now the group are demanding face-to-face discussions, saying in their statement: “Following the clubs’ letter to the SPFL chairman and chief executive, a response was received from the chairman on February 9, 2024.

“On consideration of the chairman’s letter of reply, the clubs believe it to be imperative, in the best interests of transparency and governance, that the chairman and chief executive meet with their shareholders [SPFL member clubs].

“To that end, the clubs have invited the chairman and chief executive to attend a meeting of all member clubs to address the issues around the independent governance review.

“All SPFL member clubs are invited to attend and participate in this meeting, which is to take place at 11am on February 27.”