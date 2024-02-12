3 St Johnstone talking points as Dundee boss Tony Docherty chooses wrong words to slam Liam Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Dundee boss Tony Docherty chooses wrong words to slam Liam Gordon

Saints had the chance to move into the top six but now face a tough run of games.

Liam Gordon was at the centre of two big incidents at Dens Park.
Liam Gordon was at the centre of two big incidents at Dens Park. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone were tantalisingly close to leapfrogging Dundee and three other teams into the top six of the Premiership before their one-goal Dens Park lead was wiped out by two late strikes from their Tayside neighbours.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat and the post-match reaction to it.

Second half slump

After the selection of a starting line-up, nothing puts a manager in the spotlight quite like a substitution.

Occasions when it’s patently obvious that a change of personnel has paid off or had the opposite effect are vastly out-numbered by grey area examples wrapped up in many other factors.

Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith had only been on the pitch for about a minute when one crossed for the other and Adama Sidibeh came so close to doubling Saints’ lead with a spectacular volley from the former Hearts man’s knock-down.

Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson.
Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

Had Sidibeh struck his shot either side of Trevor Carson, rather than straight above the Dundee goalie, you could have filed the Levein 58th minute double substitution under a capital I for Inspired.

As it turned out, the sweet strike was saved and after Andy Considine hit the bar from the subsequent corner, Saints were generally weaker as a team post-subs.

A situation like that will forever be one of football’s great imponderables – did the changes adversely impact the performance or was it a case of other shortcomings being at play?

Dealing with Owen Beck is the biggest problem for any manager in a game against Dundee.

Ultimately, the starting line-up didn’t do that effectively enough and nor did the variations of the team.

He’s the best left-back or left wing-back in the league.

Combine it with the most ludicrous penalty award of the season – even in the context of some truly jaw-dropping VAR-induced decisions inflicted upon St Johnstone and others – as well as a general second half drop-off, and that’s as close to a definitive explanation of why 1-0 up became 2-1 down as you can get.

Wrong choice of words

Tony Docherty has got a lot right in his first few months as a manager.

Backed by a healthy summer and January budget, the rookie boss has built an entertaining, attack-minded team that could yet push for a European place.

Dundee fans are rightly more excited by this side than they have been in a long time and love to see their head coach fighting their corner on the touchline and in his media duties.

Docherty got a lot right on Sunday as well.

By replacing Zach Robinson with Dara Costelloe, he helped build the second half momentum that ended up producing a win that should get the Dark Blues back on track in the Premiership.

Dundee's Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1.
Dundee’s Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

Docherty appears to be a manager who does his homework before press conferences, recognising the opportunity they present to get messages of his choosing across.

Doing that pre-match is a lot more straightforward than post-match.

Emotions are heightened for the latter, of course.

Given one of his players was stretchered off in front of him, wearing a neck brace, you can understand Docherty speaking from the heart when he was asked to give his verdict on the Michael Mellon-Liam Gordon halfway line incident.

Gordon had the opportunity to take a running jump when the ball looped up, while Mellon had no option but to try and get to it from a standing start.

Both had eyes only on the ball from what I could see and the TV replay didn’t show anything to suggest otherwise.

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

That the all-powerful VAR official chose not to intervene would appear to back that up.

The odds were in the centre-half’s favour but you certainly wouldn’t expect him to let his opponent bring a ball down unchallenged.

A horrible clash of heads that should have resulted in the game being stopped instantly? Absolutely.

Docherty describing the challenge as “almost life-endangering” wasn’t the best choice of words, though.

Chance to break free gone

With a 14-point gap to the bottom of the Premiership, any fears of automatic relegation from the Premiership would have been banished.

And, with an an eight-point cushion on 11th, you’d be getting close to saying the same for the play-offs.

It always stings for a St Johnstone team that loses at Dens Park, particularly when it’s late and it’s controversial, but the ‘if only’ factor exacerbates the Dens Park frustration this time.

Jordan McGhee scores the 89th minute winner.
Jordan McGhee scores the 89th minute winner. Image: Shutterstock.

With his post-match withering critique of Saints’ display after the penalty equaliser, Levein quickly sent out a message that they remain slap bang in the middle of a relegation battle and even when a game has turned against them it needs to be seen out properly.

Saints have a daunting run of three games ahead of them – Rangers at home and then St Mirren and Aberdeen away.

If the gaps are still 11 and five by the time Livingston visit McDiarmid Park on the first Saturday in March, that would be a notable mini achievement.

More from St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone summer rebuild was bigger job than I expected
Chris Kane.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen's Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane…
Michael Mellon
Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise…
4
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss blasts 'ridiculous' VAR intervention in painful loss to Dundee…
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov: 'Best version' of St Johnstone can secure picture-changing win over Dundee
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone's top six incentive v Dundee and confusion over 'hugely…
St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa.
St Johnstone star targets 'incredible' leap up Premiership table against Dundee
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
3 St Johnstone talking points as opportunity to leap FOUR Premiership places v Dundee…
SPFL leadership duo, Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan.
St Johnstone and 5 other Premiership clubs raise SPFL governance concerns

Conversation