‘Inspirational’ mental health lecturer from St Andrews dies suddenly

A moving tribute has been paid to a lecturer from St Andrews who died suddenly.

Katie Ralfs, who is believed to be in her 40s, is survived by her wife Carly and their young daughter.

It is understood that her students at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University were given the news last night.

She joined RGU in November 2021 after working as a mental health worker and mental health officer for Aberdeenshire Council for six years.

The mental health professional was also a social worker for Moray Council between 2014 and 2016.

Katie has been described as “a well-respected colleague” and “a great lecturer in mental health who deeply cared about her students.”

Professor Susan Dawkes, dean of the nursing school at RGU, said: “Katie was a much loved and well-respected colleague and the team within the school of nursing, midwifery and paramedic practice will miss her immensely.

“Katie was a great lecturer in mental health who cared deeply about her students and was always available to provide support to them.

“Students found her extremely kind, inspirational and supportive and I am sure her legacy will live on through the contribution they will make to supporting others.

“It was a privilege for the team and I to work alongside Katie and we extend our heartfelt condolences and support to her family at this sad and difficult time.”