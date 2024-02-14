‘Major delays’ after crash between bus and car in Perthshire

Buses faced delays and cancellations in Perthshire after a crash between a bus and a car.

Stagecoach East Scotland said services running via Methven’s Main Street could be affected after a bus was damaged in a crash with a car.

A spokesperson for the operator said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident at around 1.30pm today (Tuesday 14th February) in Main Street, Methven.

“Our first thoughts are with those affected by the incident.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.”

A post on X by Stagecoach East Scotland added: “Service 15/15A Due to earlier RTA Methven main street is still blocked so Service’s are running with a major delay some are subjected to be cancelled.”

Police Scotland confirmed there were no reported injuries and recovery arranged.