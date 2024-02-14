‘Major delays’ after crash between bus and car in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Major delays’ after crash between bus and car in Perthshire

Bus services faced delays and cancellations.

By Ellidh Aitken
A bus was damaged in the crash on Main Street in Methven. Image: Neil Gordon
A bus was damaged in the crash on Main Street in Methven. Image: Neil Gordon

Buses faced delays and cancellations in Perthshire after a crash between a bus and a car.

Stagecoach East Scotland said services running via Methven’s Main Street could be affected after a bus was damaged in a crash with a car.

A spokesperson for the operator said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident at around 1.30pm today (Tuesday 14th February) in Main Street, Methven.

“Our first thoughts are with those affected by the incident.

Buses running with ‘major delay’ after crash in Perthshire village

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.”

A post on X by Stagecoach East Scotland added: “Service 15/15A Due to earlier RTA Methven main street is still blocked so Service’s are running with a major delay some are subjected to be cancelled.”

Police Scotland confirmed there were no reported injuries and recovery arranged.

Conversation