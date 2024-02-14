Housing plans for former Royal Liff Hospital site refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Housing plans for former Royal Liff Hospital site refused

A planning in principle application lodged by NHS Tayside sought to convert the land into residential use.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Layout of housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital. Image: EMA Architecture and Design Ltd
Layout of housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital. Image: EMA Architecture and Design Ltd

Plans for new housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital have fallen at the first hurdle as councillors refuse permission.

A planning in principle application which sought to convert the land into residential use was rejected by Dundee City Council’s planning committee at a meeting held on Monday.

Up to 58 houses were planned for the site.

The proposal – submitted by NHS Tayside – had been recommended for approval by council chiefs but concerns over the lack of affordable housing included the plans sparked concern among councillors.

Had the bid been successful, a full plan for the development would have had to be submitted at a later date.

15 Objections to housing plans

Fifteen letters of objection were submitted against the housing proposals.

Concerns regarding overdevelopment and lack of open spaces were among the issues raised.

Speaking at the committee meeting, objector Professor Fionn Stevenson said: “Access is really poor, there is just one bus route for the whole area.

The site of the former Liff Hospital.
Site of proposed new development. Image: EMA Architecture & Design Ltd

“[This] only serves the city centre at peak time, which stops early in the evening and doesn’t run on Sundays at all.”

Another, Eddie Egan, added: “I’ve counted 58 proposed properties on this site and I think generally, with my architect hat out, it looks like an incredible amount of properties for this site.”

Western Gateway development

The site was eyed to be part of the city’s Great Western Gateway development, creating a new “sustainable community.”

And planning agent Adam McConaghy said: “If the application is approved, this will represent another step forward in delivering on the vision of the Western Gateway.

“The proposed development has the potential to provide improvements to the amenity and character of the wider area.”

“Surely it’s much more likely that facilities will be provided at that site once it becomes viable enough as a community.”

Councillors on the planning committee subsequently refused the application by 15 votes to seven.

More from Dundee

Police speaking to members of the public outside the Overgate after Dundee city centre incident
Man taken to hospital after alleged assault in Dundee city centre
Douglas Laidlaw
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Bell Street green travel hub plans Picture shows; Bell Street green travel hub plans . N/A. Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
'Get the potholes fixed first': Readers react to £14m Bell Street car park regeneration…
5
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy opens up on surviving domestic abuse
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
Derek Alland made gestures after his appeal was dismissed.
Dundee sword attacker makes obscene gestures after judges reject appeal
Concerns were raised about the Olympia in November. Image: Alan Richardson
Olympia officials had 'urgent' concerns about state of Dundee centre weeks after £6m repair…
6
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Lovelorn Dundee woman stabbed partner in head with steak knife
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Douglas Street student accommodation plans despite objections. Picture shows; Douglas Street student accommodation plans.. N/A. Supplied by CAG Architects. Date; Unknown
Dundee City Council accused of 'moving goalposts' in student accommodation planning row
2
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
Police complete probe into alleged sex assault on girl, 13, at Dens Park during…

Conversation