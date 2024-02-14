Housing plans for former Royal Liff Hospital site refused

Plans for new housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital have fallen at the first hurdle as councillors refuse permission.

A planning in principle application which sought to convert the land into residential use was rejected by Dundee City Council’s planning committee at a meeting held on Monday.

Up to 58 houses were planned for the site.

The proposal – submitted by NHS Tayside – had been recommended for approval by council chiefs but concerns over the lack of affordable housing included the plans sparked concern among councillors.

Had the bid been successful, a full plan for the development would have had to be submitted at a later date.

15 Objections to housing plans

Fifteen letters of objection were submitted against the housing proposals.

Concerns regarding overdevelopment and lack of open spaces were among the issues raised.

Speaking at the committee meeting, objector Professor Fionn Stevenson said: “Access is really poor, there is just one bus route for the whole area.

“[This] only serves the city centre at peak time, which stops early in the evening and doesn’t run on Sundays at all.”

Another, Eddie Egan, added: “I’ve counted 58 proposed properties on this site and I think generally, with my architect hat out, it looks like an incredible amount of properties for this site.”

Western Gateway development

The site was eyed to be part of the city’s Great Western Gateway development, creating a new “sustainable community.”

And planning agent Adam McConaghy said: “If the application is approved, this will represent another step forward in delivering on the vision of the Western Gateway.

“The proposed development has the potential to provide improvements to the amenity and character of the wider area.”

“Surely it’s much more likely that facilities will be provided at that site once it becomes viable enough as a community.”

Councillors on the planning committee subsequently refused the application by 15 votes to seven.